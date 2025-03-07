Bernie Ecclestone sells £500m F1 car collection to Red Bull heir

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has sold his huge car collection to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz.

The collection of 69 cars - featuring winners raced by champions Michael Schumacher, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Mike Hawthorn and Alberto Ascari - is valued to be worth an estimated £500 million.

Ecclestone has sold his private car collection to Red Bull billionaire Mateschitz, the son of the late founder of the energy drinks empire, Dietrich, who died aged 78 in 2022.

Mateschitz, 32, is a family friend of the Ecclestones. He is described as being the “best and most worthy owner” by 94-year-old ex-F1 boss Ecclestone.

“These are unique vehicles. They have written sport history and marked technical milestones. They embody 70 years of F1 history,” Ecclestone told The Daily Mail.

“I am 94 and with luck I might have a few years longer. Who knows? But I didn’t want to leave Fabi [Ecclestone’s wife] wondering what to do with them if I was no longer around.

“I love all my cars but maybe I should have done this five years ago, but I never got around to it until now.”

Mateschitz paid an undisclosed sum to seal the deal that will see the collection put on public display in the future.

“I am very pleased that Bernie has placed his trust in me to take care of this historically significant collection,” Mateschitz said.

“It will be carefully preserved, expanded over the years, and in the near future it will be made accessible to the public at an appropriate location.”