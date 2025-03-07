Bernie Ecclestone sells £500m F1 car collection to Red Bull heir

Bernie Ecclestone has sold his private F1 car collection.

Bernie Ecclestone ran F1 until 2017
Bernie Ecclestone ran F1 until 2017

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has sold his huge car collection to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz.

The collection of 69 cars - featuring winners raced by champions Michael Schumacher, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Mike Hawthorn and Alberto Ascari - is valued to be worth an estimated £500 million.

Ecclestone has sold his private car collection to Red Bull billionaire Mateschitz, the son of the late founder of the energy drinks empire, Dietrich, who died aged 78 in 2022.

Mateschitz, 32, is a family friend of the Ecclestones. He is described as being the “best and most worthy owner” by 94-year-old ex-F1 boss Ecclestone.

“These are unique vehicles. They have written sport history and marked technical milestones. They embody 70 years of F1 history,” Ecclestone told The Daily Mail.

“I am 94 and with luck I might have a few years longer. Who knows? But I didn’t want to leave Fabi [Ecclestone’s wife] wondering what to do with them if I was no longer around.

“I love all my cars but maybe I should have done this five years ago, but I never got around to it until now.”

Mateschitz paid an undisclosed sum to seal the deal that will see the collection put on public display in the future.

“I am very pleased that Bernie has placed his trust in me to take care of this historically significant collection,” Mateschitz said.

“It will be carefully preserved, expanded over the years, and in the near future it will be made accessible to the public at an appropriate location.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
53m ago
2025 IMSA: The full entry list for Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12 Hours race start
F1 News
1h ago
Flavio Briatore’s menacing warning to Jack Doohan revealed
Jack Doohan is already feeling the heat with his F1 future uncertain
RR News
1h ago
“New situation” for Julian Trummer as Kawasaki-backed Isle of Man TT effort announced
Julian Trummer. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone sells £500m F1 car collection to Red Bull heir
Bernie Ecclestone ran F1 until 2017
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati management gives reassurance to Pecco Bagnaia after Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Legal action threat amid attack on Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s reign
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Le Mans News
3h ago
Lotterer to contest Le Mans with Genesis-backed IDEC Sport team
Andre Lotterer, Porsche
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton makes preparation claim as Ferrari F1 debut looms
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Verstappen’s racing team announces 2025 racing programme
Theirry Vermeulen
WSBK News
4h ago
Iker Lecuona recovery timeline update as Spaniard in "better than expected" condition
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.