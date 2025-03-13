Jack Doohan clarifies Alpine F1 contract as he bats away axe rumours

Jack Doohan makes Alpine contract claim as he fields questions over his F1 future.

Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan insists he has a contract for “at least this year, if not more” amid uncertainty surrounding his F1 future with Alpine.

The 22-year-old Australian heads into his first full F1 season with a cloud hanging over him with intense speculation and claims that his days at Alpine could be numbered following the arrival of Franco Colapinto.

Alpine’s decision to sign Colapinto from Williams and add him to their roster of four reserve drivers has ramped up the pressure on Doohan and led to rumours the Argentinian is being lined up to take his seat.

There have been claims that Doohan only holds a short-term deal and could lose his drive after a handful of races if he fails to deliver, but he insists he is not fazed by the outside noise as he set about clarifying the length of his contract.

“I haven't been thinking about any of that because as you all know, there’s no point thinking about rumours or commenting on them,” Doohan stressed ahead of his home race at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“I have a contract for at least this year, if not more. So, I look forward to many home Grands Prix. And the uncertainties? You don't bother worrying about them.

“I think I have to perform each and every time I'm in the car. I have one guy chasing my seat, but we actually have four now, if you didn't realise, we have four reserves. You have all four of them, not just Franco, probably wants my seat and if not, Pierre’s as well.

“And I wanted their seats while I was reserve driver the last two years. So you know I'm going to enjoy every race as if it's my last, because I want to enjoy each and every moment I'm in the car. Not much more to add on that.”

Doohan focused on on-track matters

The son of five-time MotoGP champion Mick Doohan feels his preparations for his rookie F1 campaign could not have gone better.

“The off-season was good,” he explained. “I started work early with the team. And I’m mentally fit, physically fit, I’ve done the groundwork. So for me, the nerves, the pressure, it shouldn’t really be an issue.

“And knowing that I’ve done everything that I can to put my best foot forward, then the rest, you don’t think about that. That will come as it will be. And I’m just looking forward to actually driving.”

Doohan made a surprise early F1 debut at the 2024 finale in Abu Dhabi when he filled in for Esteban Ocon following the Frenchman’s early release to Haas. He finished 15th.

“Abu Dhabi was important,” he added. “To be honest, going into Abu Dhabi there were nerves and I was already thinking about here this weekend back then, and my feelings have changed quite a lot since then.

“With so much time to digest that this weekend is going to happened. I’ve become very comfortable, relaxed with what’s to come. And it’s helped a lot. The team also been amazing to aid with that.

“And to be honest, Abu Dhabi was great just to go through the motions and learn how the weekend goes, actually being in the driver’s seat and not from a third point of view.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

