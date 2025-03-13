‘You need to ignore it’ - Max Verstappen’s latest Drive to Survive irritation

Max Verstappen has once again taken aim at the Netflix F1 documentary series Drive to Survive over the way he has been portrayed.

The source of Verstappen’s latest irritation stems from how he was made to look after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, where McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed his maiden F1 victory.

Norris capitalised on a well-timed safety car to beat Red Bull’s Verstappen to the win by 7.6 seconds.

Verstappen is portrayed as being unhappy after the race after labelling his car a “disaster” over team radio.

The four-time world champion called this out during a recent Twitch stream.

"Apparently I was very upset after Miami," he said, laughing. "I literally had the best time ever Sunday night, so I don't know what I was upset about.”

Verstappen was asked about his thoughts on season 7, which was released earlier this month, but he says he has purposely avoided watching the show.

“I’m not surprised. I didn’t watch it, just unfortunately you see these things pop up on X,” Verstappen said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

"But you just need to quickly ignore it so it doesn’t come up again in your feed.”

Joining Verstappen in the FIA press conference on Thursday, Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan suggested he should block the clips, to which the reigning world champion responded: “Not blocked, if you ignore it then no one knows!”

What has Verstappen previously said?

Drive to Survive is famous for exaggerating F1 storylines but the series has helped boost the sport’s growth and popularity, particularly in the United States.

Despite its success, debates have raged over whether the series should focus on authenticity over entertainment.

Speaking about Drive to Survive back in 2023, Verstappen commented: “Of course, I understand when you create a show, there needs to be drama, it needs to be exciting.

“But I'm a guy who finds it also very important that you're portrayed well, and that they do not start to copy comments on the different kinds of footage while it didn't happen like that.

“I had to explain it to them that that was my view. Otherwise, I didn't want to be part of it. But yes, they understood.

“Let's see, once it comes out, what they made of it. But I'm positive of course, because I know it's also very important for Formula 1.”