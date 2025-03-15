McLaren not taking Ferrari’s underwhelming F1 qualifying performance at “face value”

Ferrari qualified seventh and eighth for the season opener, but McLaren thinks the Scuderia is much quicker in reality

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
© XPB Images

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella feels Ferrari’s disappointing result in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix is not reflective of its true pace.

While Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row for McLaren, the team that was expected to be its closest challenger at the start of the season endured a tough qualifying session.

Charles Leclerc qualified down in seventh place at the Albert Park Circuit, 0.659s down on polesitter Norris, while new star signing Lewis Hamilton wound up another two tenths adrift in eighth.

The two Ferraris were not only outqualified by McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but also the Racing Bulls of Yuki Tsunoda and the Williams of Alex Albon.

However, Stella says he cannot afford to underestimate his rivals, suggesting Ferrari isn’t as far from McLaren as lap times would suggest.

“I don't really take Ferrari's performance today at face value,” he told Sky. “I think they are much closer than the gaps in Q3 would tell. 

“So I think qualifying today has shown that Red Bull are not far, Verstappen has put together a strong lap, Russell [too]. We don't have to undervalue that.

“The car is certainly competitive but Oscar and Lando have done a very good job with some stress in the first attempt in Q3, but a very good job of maximising what was available.”

McLaren was considered by most to be the favourite heading into the new season, having won the constructors’ championship in 2024 and carried that form into testing in Bahrain last month.

But Stella says he was surprised that McLaren was four tenths quicker than its rivals in qualifying, as he expected Melbourne to be one of the weaker tracks for the MCL39.

“Perfect way to start the season, indeed,” he said. “It is almost surprising in a way that the car has enjoyed this kind of strengths at a circuit which we did not necessarily think would be one of our favourites of the season.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire team at McLaren, men and women that have worked so hard over the winter to improve a car that was already quite competitive, a world champion car.

“We knew that we couldn't be complacent because Formula 1 is experiencing one of the most competitive situations ever, with so many cars that are in contention to fight for wins.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Mercedes reveal damage on Kimi Antonelli’s car led to Q1 exit
Kimi Antonelli suffered damage to the floor of his Mercedes
F1 News
3m ago
McLaren not taking Ferrari’s underwhelming F1 qualifying performance at “face value”
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
29m ago
Carlos Sainz: Australian GP qualifying showing vindicates my move to Williams
Carlos Sainz, Williams
MotoGP News
37m ago
Eerie Cal Crutchlow premonition about Marc Marquez finally vindicated
Marc Marquez
F1 News
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on first Ferrari qualifying and surprise deficit
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson admits he shouldn't be running off track after brutal Australia Q1 exit
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three qualifiers in Australia
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s approach fuels theory behind Australia practice gap to Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton