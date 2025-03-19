FIA extends curfew as F1 teams suffer Chinese GP freight delays

Multiple F1 teams have had their freight delayed from Australia to China.

At least four teams - McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, and Aston Martin - have been impacted after cargo flights from Melbourne to Shanghai were delayed by at least eight hours.

As a result, some teams did not receive their cargo until late Wednesday afternoon.

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed that tyre supplier Pirelli took delivery of its equipment in the pitlane of the Shanghai International Circuit on Wednesday, having also experienced delays.

Due to the late arrival of Pirelli’s freight, teams have been given an extra half an hour to work on their cars on Wednesday. They are usually given a maximum of five-and-a-half hours to do so.

While this has added to an already intense schedule with the opening two rounds of the 2025 season forming a back-to-back, further knock-on effects are not expected.

One anonymous team member said the delays would cause a late night for their mechanics but does not expect opening free practice on Friday to be impacted.

“There are no worries about free practice, but these days will be some late nights for our mechanics,” they are quoted as telling Motorsport.

“The only free practice session of the sprint weekend starts at 11:30 local time, which means teams still had a day and a half to prepare for the opening session.”

This weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix will mark the first sprint event of the 2025 season.

After a sole hour of practice on Friday morning, the teams will go straight into Sprint Qualifying.

The sprint race will then take place on Saturday morning, ahead of regular qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.