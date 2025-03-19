“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”

A difficult future has been predicted for two F1 drivers who will come under the intense glare of their tough bosses.

The 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix saw several drivers caught out by the wet conditions.

Racing Bulls debutant Isack Hadjar crashed out at Turn 2 of the formation lap, and was consoled by Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony as he trudged back to the garage.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan also lost control of his car at his home grand prix in the challenging weather.

But for Hadjar, his tears were a stark reminder of the price that drivers pay to reach the top.

“I don’t think we can even imagine,” Bernie Collins told the Sky F1 podcast.

“This guy has worked his entire career to get an F1 seat.

“Everything has been for this moment, to get that drive, to get his first race in F1. And he didn’t even make it to the start.

“That has got to be devastating.

“He was stellar until then. He showed that he was a good driver, he was one of the best in qualifying.

“It must be gutting. Thank goodness he has a race next weekend to pick himself up. People will forget quickly.

“He was saved a little bit by Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso going off. That showed how tricky the conditions were, to lose someone of Alonso’s experience.

“He was saved a bit by not being the only driver who didn’t make it.”

Tough F1 bosses 'the problem' for rookie drivers

Hadjar was criticised by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko for his tearful reaction to crashing out before the race even began.

Red Bull are notorious for their impatience with drivers - Hadjar’s chance in F1 came after Sergio Perez was axed from their main team.

Doohan’s first F1 retirement came amid intense speculation that Alpine plan to ditch him anyway.

He is only two races into his F1 career but Alpine’s acquisition of Franco Colapinto gives them a talented option waiting in reserve.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Ted Kravitz noted.

“Both Hadjar and Doohan have hard taskmaster bosses, in Helmut Marko - who called Hadjar’s emotional reaction “embarrassing” - and Flavio Briatore.

“For Doohan to crash out will only harden Flavio’s reaction towards him.

“That’s the problem - these two hard taskmasters, old-school Formula 1 hard men.

“If you are Hadjar and Doohan respectively, it means tough times ahead.”

Both drivers have an immediate opportunity to respond.

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 season, is this weekend.

The spotlight on Hadjar and Doohan may be even brighter as they attempt to get rid of memories from Australia.