“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”

Intense glare from demanding F1 bosses "a problem" for rookies

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar

A difficult future has been predicted for two F1 drivers who will come under the intense glare of their tough bosses.

The 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix saw several drivers caught out by the wet conditions.

Racing Bulls debutant Isack Hadjar crashed out at Turn 2 of the formation lap, and was consoled by Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony as he trudged back to the garage.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan also lost control of his car at his home grand prix in the challenging weather.

But for Hadjar, his tears were a stark reminder of the price that drivers pay to reach the top.

“I don’t think we can even imagine,” Bernie Collins told the Sky F1 podcast.

“This guy has worked his entire career to get an F1 seat.

“Everything has been for this moment, to get that drive, to get his first race in F1. And he didn’t even make it to the start.

“That has got to be devastating.

“He was stellar until then. He showed that he was a good driver, he was one of the best in qualifying.

“It must be gutting. Thank goodness he has a race next weekend to pick himself up. People will forget quickly.

“He was saved a little bit by Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso going off. That showed how tricky the conditions were, to lose someone of Alonso’s experience.

“He was saved a bit by not being the only driver who didn’t make it.”

Tough F1 bosses 'the problem' for rookie drivers

Hadjar was criticised by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko for his tearful reaction to crashing out before the race even began.

Red Bull are notorious for their impatience with drivers - Hadjar’s chance in F1 came after Sergio Perez was axed from their main team.

Doohan’s first F1 retirement came amid intense speculation that Alpine plan to ditch him anyway.

He is only two races into his F1 career but Alpine’s acquisition of Franco Colapinto gives them a talented option waiting in reserve.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Ted Kravitz noted.

“Both Hadjar and Doohan have hard taskmaster bosses, in Helmut Marko - who called Hadjar’s emotional reaction “embarrassing” - and Flavio Briatore.

“For Doohan to crash out will only harden Flavio’s reaction towards him.

“That’s the problem - these two hard taskmasters, old-school Formula 1 hard men.

“If you are Hadjar and Doohan respectively, it means tough times ahead.”

Both drivers have an immediate opportunity to respond.

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 season, is this weekend.

The spotlight on Hadjar and Doohan may be even brighter as they attempt to get rid of memories from Australia.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
P45 warning to Liam Lawson; Red Bull don't "do cuddles”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
18m ago
“Question mark” about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes posed at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
36m ago
The verdict on MotoGP’s new steward after opening races
Simon Crafar, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
44m ago
“Tough times ahead” tipped for one F1 driver whose debut was “devastating”
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
54m ago
Brad Binder: “Seventh as good as it was going to get” at Argentine MotoGP
Brad Binder, Ai Ogura, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “Big honour to equal Angel Nieto”
Marc Marquez matches Angel Nieto on 90 Grand Prix wins
F1 News
1h ago
FIA extends curfew as F1 teams suffer Chinese GP freight delays
Mercedes are understood to be one of the affected teams
IndyCar News
2h ago
How ex-Red Bull F1 junior Dennis Hauger is carving a new career in America
Dennis Hauger, Andretti Global
WSBK News
2h ago
Xavi Vierge makes “a good step” at Portimao WorldSBK test but Honda grip issues remain
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Honda.
WSBK News
3h ago
Portimao WorldSBK test yields “strong” lap time, “promising” pace for Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (March) Test. Credit: Yamaha.