Explained: Ferrari radio call about Lewis Hamilton which baffled Charles Leclerc

An interesting Ferrari radio exchange grabbed attention during F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc was left perplexed by an interesting radio message from his Ferrari team during sprint qualifying at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

At the end of SQ2, Leclerc was told to concede track position to Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton during their out laps at the end of SQ2.

Leclerc obliged but appeared to be surprised by the instruction.

The radio exchange played out as follows…

Bryan Bozzi [Leclerc’s race engineer]: “Can we swap the cars please?”

Leclerc: "Swap the cars now?

Bozzi: “Yes please.”

Leclerc: “Yes, I’ll do it, but we’ve never done that. And I’m a bit in the s*** as well, so…”

The radio exchange was played out during Sky Sports F1’s live coverage of the sprint qualifying session.

“There was four tenths of a second between the two Ferrari drivers. It’s a bit late to swap them, when they’re out on the track,” Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said.

To which Martin Brundle replied: “You have to assume that means Lewis has some kind of priority this weekend, which is what happened at Mercedes. They flip-flopped.”

Croft added: “That’s right, they took it in turns.”

Brundle then said: “It seems as if Leclerc might have missed that email.”

Were tyres behind the team order?

Former Aston Martin F1 strategist Bernie Collins suggested that tyres may have influenced Ferrari’s decision.

“I think Hamilton was in a slightly better position with his tyres, and wanted to push on during his slow lap,” Collins explained.

“Leclerc was trying to open a gap, trying to cool everything down, and that’s why they switched.”

Croft asked: “So Lewis would have been compromised if he stayed behind?”

Collins concluded: “Exactly.”

Brundle then added: “It still seemed to annoy Charles quite a lot. He said he wasn’t in a good place, he meant traffic-wise.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton went on to claim pole position for the sprint race, with Leclerc fourth on the grid in Shanghai. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
McLaren error in Ferrari sprint qualifying battle identified
Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri
F1 News
20m ago
George Russell verdict on Lewis Hamilton's chance of winning China sprint race
George Russell
F1 News
22m ago
Lando Norris made "too many mistakes", McLaren “not quick enough”
Lando Norris rued an error-strewn sprint qualifying in China
MotoGP Feature
32m ago
“Honda has made the biggest step” in MotoGP 2025
Zarco, Bagnaia, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
47m ago
Worrying onboard assessment of Liam Lawson from qualifying disaster
Liam Lawson

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Ferrari radio call about Lewis Hamilton which baffled Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: Live stream for free
F1
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur points out “negative” after Lewis Hamilton pole position
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘gobsmacked’ after stunning first Ferrari F1 pole
Lewis Hamilton was left in shock after securing his first Ferrari pole
F1 News
2h ago
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton on pole
Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the first time as a Ferrari driver