Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP a “big confidence boost” despite DSQ

F1 pundit Billy Monger believes Lewis Hamilton’s performance across the Chinese Grand Prix weekend should give him a “big confidence boost”.

Hamilton dominated the sprint element of the weekend.

The seven-time world champion took pole in sprint qualifying before dominating the Saturday sprint race by over six seconds.

He then backed it up by out-qualifying teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying albeit for fifth on the grid.

While Hamilton lacked outright pace in the race, it was a more encouraging weekend for him relative to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the final race results for two different technical infringements.

Hamilton’s plank underneath his car was deemed too worn, while Leclerc’s car was 1kg underweight after the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Monger explained why Hamilton should be encouraged by his weekend in Shanghai despite his disqualification.

“It was great to see Lewis win in his second actual race for Ferrari because there’s been a lot of talk around that move,” Monger said.

“It’s been one of the biggest things that has happened in Formula 1 across the entirety of the sport really seeing Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, in a Ferrari.

“It was a really strong weekend for Lewis and although the result for the main grand prix has gone out of the window with being disqualified it will be a big confidence boost and his relationship with the team.

“Moving to a new team can be tough but he’s obviously proved when they get it right he’s capable of winning races which he’s gone there to do.”

A tough start to F1 2025 for Ferrari

Ferrari sit level on points with Williams after two races in 2025.

In Australia, Ferrari were the fourth-fastest team behind McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, poor strategy calls on the pit wall thwarted any chance of a big result.

Ferrari kept both drivers out on slick tyres during wet conditions, and when they finally decided to stop, they dropped well down the order.

China proved to be a mixed weekend overall.

Hamilton showed lightning pace during the sprint, but Ferrari weren’t a match for either McLaren or Mercedes in the grand prix.

Even Max Verstappen was able to overtake Leclerc in the closing laps.