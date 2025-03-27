Max Verstappen hints at feelings over Red Bull's “panic move” on social media

Further evidence has emerged on social media that Max Verstappen is not happy with Red Bull’s decision to axe Liam Lawson.

On Thursday morning, Red Bull announced that Lawson would be demoted to Racing Bulls for the Japanese Grand Prix, opening the door for Yuki Tsunoda to make his debut with the team.

Lawson has done just two races with the team before being brutally demoted by Red Bull.

While the Kiwi has struggled to get to grips with the RB21, with the timing of the decision is incredibly harsh, even by Red Bull’s standards.

Earlier in the week, Dutch publication De Telegraaf claimed that Verstappen was disgruntled by the decision to demote Lawson.

The report states: “One can guess what Verstappen himself thinks of the decision of Red Bull's management to victimise Liam Lawson after only two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

“The Limburger [referring to the region Verstappen is from] also disagrees with the team management's decision to intervene so soon.”

Tsunoda will be Verstappen’s fifth teammate since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018.

Pierre Gasly was demoted to AlphaTauri halfway through 2019, while Alex Albon was given just one full season.

Sergio Perez enjoyed four seasons with the team but talk of his sacking was a recurring theme.

Red Bull decision “a panic move”

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde took aim at Red Bull, describing the decision to drop Lawson after two races as “closer to bullying” or a “panic move”

More interestingly, though, the post on Instagram was liked by Verstappen.

It read: I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdeliver you’ve gotta face the consequences.

“Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

“They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now. I remember my own blood, sweat and tears - and that was to reach F1.

“Let alone driving for an absolute top team. Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself.

“Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong.”