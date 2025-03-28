Jos Verstappen reacts to Liam Lawson’s brutal Red Bull F1 demotion

Jos Verstappen has his say on Liam Lawson's demotion

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

Jos Verstappen has voiced his support for Liam Lawson after Red Bull’s brutal decision to demote him after just two F1 races.

On Thursday morning, Red Bull announced Lawson’s return to their sister F1 team, effectively swapping places with Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson endured a nightmare two races at the start of the 2025 F1 season.

Lawson was hopelessly off the pace at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and crashed out of the race.

In China, Lawson qualified 20th and last in both sessions, ultimately finishing 12th in the race.

As a result of Lawson’s struggles, Red Bull decided to swap Lawson with Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The decision has reportedly not gone down well with Max Verstappen, who was seen liking a post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde.

Van der Garde hit out at Red Bull for their rash decision, likening it almost to bullying.

Jos, the father of Max, has now had his say.

Jos replied to a post on Racing Bull’s Instagram account: “I really hope you go and do a fantastic job. He deserves to be in F1.”

Liam Lawson breaks his silence

Lawson’s F1 career will continue with Racing Bulls.

Racing Bulls have led F1’s midfield in recent races, with Isack Hadjar qualifying seventh last time out in Shanghai.

Without poor strategy calls, Tsunoda and Hadjar would have come away from the first two races with big points hauls.

Reacting to the news, Lawson wrote on his Instagram account: “Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point.

“To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world

“Thank you Racing Bulls for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

