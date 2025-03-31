Mercedes’ 2025 results going unnoticed after Lewis Hamilton’s exit, claims ex-F1 team boss

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mercedes’ performances in 2025 are going under the radar due to the departure of its star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes built its success in the modern V6 hybrid era around Hamilton, who is now considered one of the greatest drivers of all-time after racking up seven titles, 105 wins and 202 podiums.

But the British driver chose to activate an exit clause on his contract last year to fulfill his dream of racing for Ferrari, where he is now expected to finish his grand prix career.

Following Hamilton's exit, George Russell took over the baton at the Brackley-based squad, scoring back-to-back podiums in the opening two rounds of the season.

Rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli also performed admirably in Australia and China, finishing both races inside the top six.

Combined, their results have propelled Mercedes to second place in the constructors’ championship, 19 points clear of third-placed Red Bull.

However, Steiner believes what Mercedes has achieved this year has gone largely unnoticed, claiming the team’s performances have been overshadowed by Hamilton’s relatively mixed results at Ferrari.

“I think Mercedes is doing a good job this year,” he told The Red Flags Podcast. “Obviously, they are not beating McLaren but nobody knows about it [their achievements]. It's very unseen.

“You see more from Ferrari with Lewis' performances than the better performances of Mercedes [because] it's not Lewis Hamilton [driving the car]. Lewis attracts [attention], he is a star. People are attracted to him.”

Kimi Antonelli needs more time

Steiner believes Mercedes is being held back by rookie Antonelli, who is still getting to grips with F1 after stepping up from Formula 2.

However, he is confident that the promising Italian will be up to pace quickly and pull Mercedes further up the order.

Asked if Mercedes is the second-best team at the moment, Steiner said: “They are, there is no doubt about it at the moment.

“What they have against them at the moment…they are both good drivers, but one is a rookie and a rookie needs time. Otherwise, they will be a lot stronger, but you cannot choose everything.

“As a machine, they are the second-best one, the most consistent one between qualifying and race.

“They are doing a good job as a team. They got George Russell, they are leading the team, and now they are just waiting for Kimi Antonelli to sneak up behind him slowly and slowly, and he is getting there.”

He added: “Mercedes sometimes show very good speed and they just need a little bit more and they can get there in my opinion.”