Claim that Lewis Hamilton has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton deserves credit for his start to life at Ferrari, according to a fellow champion.

Lewis Hamilton's best Grand Prix finish for Ferrari is P7
Lewis Hamilton's best Grand Prix finish for Ferrari is P7

Lewis Hamilton has already “exceeded expectations” during his debut F1 season with Ferrari, it has been claimed.

That is according to three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who has been left impressed with Hamilton’s performance despite a mixed start to life at Ferrari since his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton finished a disappointing 10th on his debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and was disqualified in China because of excessive plank wear after finishing a low-key sixth on the road.

The seven-time world champion could only manage seventh last time out in Japan, but he did produce a masterclass drive to claim both pole position and victory in the sprint event in China.

It has been a lacklustre start to 2025 for Ferrari, who have failed to live up to their pre-season tag as being McLaren’s nearest challengers as they battle ride height problems with their new car.

Hamilton is five points and two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the championship. 

“I think it's exceeded expectations in some ways,” Chadwick told Sky Sports News.

"What we saw in China was definitely a big step in just two races to be performing like that. There's so much new to him in this car.

"He's talked about there potentially being a bit of an existing issue that's been there in the last few races that's kind of hindered performance a little bit.

"[Bahrain] is a track he knows very well in that Ferrari from testing, so hopefully that gives them a bit of a better window to perform.

"But arguably, with the pace of the McLaren, it's going to be hard for them to really make a dent.”

Ferrari are currently fourth in the constructors’ world championship standings, 76 points behind McLaren.

McLaren tipped to return to form

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory of the season with a superb drive in Japan to hold off a race-long challenge from the McLarens.

But McLaren have been tipped by Chadwick to be the team to beat at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

"At pre-season testing, the conditions were quite different to what I think it's going to be this weekend in much hotter conditions,” she said.

"Mercedes, for example, tend to run better in cooler conditions while McLaren are good in the hot conditions, so it will change a little bit who's where, I think.

"The thing about Bahrain is everyone's done loads of laps so it's super close. Everyone's quite dialled in, both the teams and drivers.

"I think the drivers can make a difference. If you make a mistake in the final moments of the last qualifying, then that will be the difference.

"Both of McLaren's drivers are obviously very close but it's about them putting it together. It's going to be the same this weekend - who can execute the best.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the world championship by one point from Verstappen after three races. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Claim that Lewis Hamilton has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's best Grand Prix finish for Ferrari is P7
MotoGP News
16m ago
Valentino Rossi collaborates with Inter Milan on new special edition football shirt
Valentino Rossi in special edition Inter Milan shirt.
F1 News
25m ago
Axed F1 driver called “perfect fit” for Cadillac: “He’s still got the fire”
Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu
F1 News
32m ago
Top FIA executive resigns amid fallout with Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Motorsport UK chairman David Richards and Robert Reid
MotoGP News
57m ago
Official: Jorge Martin gets all clear for Qatar MotoGP return
Jorge Martin

More News

Le Mans News
2h ago
McLaren announces Le Mans return in top class of WEC
McLaren 2027 WEC teaser
RR News
2h ago
Manx racer to enter 1000cc races for the first time at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley, Isle of Man TT
WSBK News
2h ago
WorldSBK announces fuel flow reductions for two manufacturers ahead of Dutch Round
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
6h ago
Scott Redding “had a shock when I realised I wasn’t feeling perfect” on Ducati
Scott Redding
MotoGP News
19h ago
Marco Bezzecchi on Jorge Martin: “Sometimes we were angry with each other”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.