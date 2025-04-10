Claim that Lewis Hamilton has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has already “exceeded expectations” during his debut F1 season with Ferrari, it has been claimed.

That is according to three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who has been left impressed with Hamilton’s performance despite a mixed start to life at Ferrari since his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton finished a disappointing 10th on his debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and was disqualified in China because of excessive plank wear after finishing a low-key sixth on the road.

The seven-time world champion could only manage seventh last time out in Japan, but he did produce a masterclass drive to claim both pole position and victory in the sprint event in China.

It has been a lacklustre start to 2025 for Ferrari, who have failed to live up to their pre-season tag as being McLaren’s nearest challengers as they battle ride height problems with their new car.

Hamilton is five points and two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the championship.

“I think it's exceeded expectations in some ways,” Chadwick told Sky Sports News.

"What we saw in China was definitely a big step in just two races to be performing like that. There's so much new to him in this car.

"He's talked about there potentially being a bit of an existing issue that's been there in the last few races that's kind of hindered performance a little bit.

"[Bahrain] is a track he knows very well in that Ferrari from testing, so hopefully that gives them a bit of a better window to perform.

"But arguably, with the pace of the McLaren, it's going to be hard for them to really make a dent.”

Ferrari are currently fourth in the constructors’ world championship standings, 76 points behind McLaren.

McLaren tipped to return to form

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory of the season with a superb drive in Japan to hold off a race-long challenge from the McLarens.

But McLaren have been tipped by Chadwick to be the team to beat at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

"At pre-season testing, the conditions were quite different to what I think it's going to be this weekend in much hotter conditions,” she said.

"Mercedes, for example, tend to run better in cooler conditions while McLaren are good in the hot conditions, so it will change a little bit who's where, I think.

"The thing about Bahrain is everyone's done loads of laps so it's super close. Everyone's quite dialled in, both the teams and drivers.

"I think the drivers can make a difference. If you make a mistake in the final moments of the last qualifying, then that will be the difference.

"Both of McLaren's drivers are obviously very close but it's about them putting it together. It's going to be the same this weekend - who can execute the best.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the world championship by one point from Verstappen after three races.