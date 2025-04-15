Ralf Schumacher tips deadline for Max Verstappen to “definitely leave” Red Bull

Ralf Schumacher has noted a key date when Max Verstappen could decide to quit Red Bull.

The future of the F1 drivers’ champion is up for debate despite being locked into a lucrative contract with Red Bull which expires at the end of 2028.

However, the uncompetitiveness of the RB21 - added to the struggles Red Bull encountered in the latter half of last year - has caused question marks over their star man’s stay.

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has told Red Bull when it might be too late to convince Verstappen to stay.

Ralf Schumacher warns of Max Verstappen quit deadline

Max Verstappen

"I'm pretty sure that if the upgrade to the car doesn't take effect by Imola and the new engine - I'm just talking about rumours now - doesn't run quite as well, Max Verstappen will definitely leave the team," Schumacher told Sky Germany.

The F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola is on May 18, after this weekend’s round at Saudi Arabia, then Miami.

Verstappen has been left frustrated by an inability to keep pace with the McLarens.

Lando Norris tops the drivers’ standings, three points ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, and eight clear of Verstappen.

After Verstappen finished sixth in Bahrain, his manager Raymond Vermeulen was spotted in a furious row inside the Red Bull hospitality area.

Verstappen has been tipped inside the paddock to consider his options if Red Bull’s difficulties continue.

Even Helmut Marko has surprisingly admitted Red Bull could lose their superstar driver due to the car’s lack of performance.

Verstappen’s options, if he opts to leave, are likely to be Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Mercedes are expected to possess a strong engine for when the new regulations begin in 2026.

“You absolutely have to get this driver and want to have him,” Schumacher said about Mercedes’ Toto Wolff.

Mercedes are set to tie down George Russell to a new contract which would complicate any interest in Verstappen.

Aston Martin could come into play, where former Red Bull colleague Adrian Newey has already started his new job.

Newey is set to oversee Aston Martin’s car for the new rules era.

It would be the “bigger adventure” for Verstappen, Schumacher tips.

He added: "Together with Adrian Newey, whom he knows very well.

“In addition, Honda, which he knows very well, and also a factory that has a future.”