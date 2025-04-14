Max Verstappen ‘head turned, looking elsewhere’ claim amid Red Bull problems

Max Verstappen could have his “head turned” by another F1 team amid Red Bull’s current competitive woes, it has been claimed.

The four-time world champion has been left frustrated with the performance of his Red Bull car this season and had a race to forget at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen started P7 and could only make up one position to finish sixth on a hugely disappointing weekend for Red Bull, who were hamstrung by a multitude of problems including uncharacteristically poor pit stops.

As a result, Verstappen has lost ground to both McLaren drivers in the world championship, and has fallen eight points behind Lando Norris.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff suggested that Verstappen, whose long-term future continues to be the subject of speculation, may start looking elsewhere if Red Bull’s problems continue.

“I don’t think there’s been any lack of pressure from Max’s side onto the team in terms of where his thoughts on where the car is at,” Schiff said after Sunday’s race.

“I’m sure compounded with today’s issues and the pit stop problems, I don’t think they’ll be leaving here happy at all.

“I know that the team know that Max is a competitor that wants to be running at the front, and if he’s running third, fourth or fifth, he’s not interesting to be here to do that.

“I think everybody is well aware of that, everybody in the team knows they need to deliver something better than what they’ve currently got.

“Of course it’s a cause for concern. We’ve got new regulations coming in next year, Max has been very clear to say he doesn’t want to be in the sport forever but he wants to make the most out of it while he’s here.

“So I wonder if this will get his head turned and maybe looking elsewhere in the paddock. I don’t know if it’s too early to say that but he’s been pretty vocal about how upset he is with the state of that car.”

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028 but continues to be linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Red Bull bust-up emerges

Verstappen’s manager reportedly had a bust-up with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Raymond Vermeulen was spotted giving Marko “a piece of his mind” by Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz, who witnessed a heated confrontation between the pair after Sunday’s race.

“I’ve got to tell you a little story,” Kravitz said on his post-race notebook.

“Afer the race, I was waiting around here for some team principals and Raymond Vermeulen, Max’s manager, came into the Red Bull garage and gave Helmut Marko what can only be described as a right piece of his mind and was remonstrating with Helmut Marko.

“Helmut Marko was just standing there taking it, and then Raymond stormed off at the back of the back of the garage, taking his pass off as he went.

“Clearly they are not happy.”