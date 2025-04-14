Max Verstappen ‘head turned, looking elsewhere’ claim amid Red Bull problems

Might Red Bull's ongoing F1 troubles prompt Max Verstappen to look elsewhere?

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen could have his “head turned” by another F1 team amid Red Bull’s current competitive woes, it has been claimed. 

The four-time world champion has been left frustrated with the performance of his Red Bull car this season and had a race to forget at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen started P7 and could only make up one position to finish sixth on a hugely disappointing weekend for Red Bull, who were hamstrung by a multitude of problems including uncharacteristically poor pit stops.

As a result, Verstappen has lost ground to both McLaren drivers in the world championship, and has fallen eight points behind Lando Norris.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff suggested that Verstappen, whose long-term future continues to be the subject of speculation, may start looking elsewhere if Red Bull’s problems continue.

“I don’t think there’s been any lack of pressure from Max’s side onto the team in terms of where his thoughts on where the car is at,” Schiff said after Sunday’s race.

“I’m sure compounded with today’s issues and the pit stop problems, I don’t think they’ll be leaving here happy at all.

“I know that the team know that Max is a competitor that wants to be running at the front, and if he’s running third, fourth or fifth, he’s not interesting to be here to do that.

“I think everybody is well aware of that, everybody in the team knows they need to deliver something better than what they’ve currently got.

“Of course it’s a cause for concern. We’ve got new regulations coming in next year, Max has been very clear to say he doesn’t want to be in the sport forever but he wants to make the most out of it while he’s here.

“So I wonder if this will get his head turned and maybe looking elsewhere in the paddock. I don’t know if it’s too early to say that but he’s been pretty vocal about how upset he is with the state of that car.”

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028 but continues to be linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Red Bull bust-up emerges 

Verstappen’s manager reportedly had a bust-up with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Raymond Vermeulen was spotted giving Marko “a piece of his mind” by Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz, who witnessed a heated confrontation between the pair after Sunday’s race.

“I’ve got to tell you a little story,” Kravitz said on his post-race notebook.

“Afer the race, I was waiting around here for some team principals and Raymond Vermeulen, Max’s manager, came into the Red Bull garage and gave Helmut Marko what can only be described as a right piece of his mind and was remonstrating with Helmut Marko.

“Helmut Marko was just standing there taking it, and then Raymond stormed off at the back of the back of the garage, taking his pass off as he went.

“Clearly they are not happy.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
The key Ferrari learning breakthrough Lewis Hamilton has made
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a better weekend in Bahrain
MotoGP News
36m ago
"Huge bitter taste": Tech3 reacts to Maverick Vinales penalty
Maverick Vinales and Tech3 KTM celebrate 2nd, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
53m ago
Mercedes left in dark over reason for George Russell’s W16 issues
George Russell
F1 Feature
56m ago
Bahrain GP driver ratings: George Russell stakes claim as best driver of F1 2025 so far
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Explained: The cause of Red Bull’s horror Bahrain GP pit stops
Red Bull suffered pit stop woes with both cars

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: "Big surprise when Maverick overtook, I thought it was Acosta!"
Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen ‘head turned, looking elsewhere’ claim amid Red Bull problems
Max Verstappen
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop on a Ducati; Isle of Man TT Supersport top 20 revealed
Michael Dunlop, Jerez World Superbike test 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen manager gave ‘a piece of his mind, stormed off’ from Red Bull row
Max Verstappen's manager and Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia issues fresh update on MotoGP champion Jorge Martin after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP