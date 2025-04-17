The key development that could make Ferrari a serious contender in Saudi Arabia

Ferrari’s Formula 1 fortunes were already lifted by a five-point upgrade in Bahrain, but the Prancing Horse could become an ever more potent force in this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The SF-25 of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc received four updates to its floor and one to its rear wing at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the changes aimed at rejuvenating Ferrari’s season after a difficult start to the year.

The new package brought a clear boost in performance, with both Leclerc and Hamilton finishing inside the top five. Had the safety car not affected Ferrari’s strategy, Leclerc could have possibly secured the team’s first grand prix podium finish of the year.

Italian publication Gazzetta has now reported that Ferrari managed to nearly double the performance window of the SF-25 compared to the previous round in Suzuka.

This was largely down to the new floor, allowing the car to perform in a wide variety of conditions - and not just with low fuel on board.

Why Ferrari might fare even better in Jeddah

While the Bahrain performance was already encouraging, Ferrari might be in for an even stronger weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The fast-flowing Jeddah Corniche Circuit features a relatively freshly laid asphalt, which is much smoother than the highly abrasive surface in Bahrain.

Pirelli expects so little tyre degradation at the track that it has brought the three softest tyre compounds from its range, C3, C4 and C5.

This could expand Ferrari’s performance window even further, with Gazzetta estimating an increase of about 30% from Bahrain. Compared to Suzuka from the start of the triple header, it is a day and night difference in the versatility of the Ferrari.

Further, Ferrari intends to adopt a low-load aero configuration in Jeddah, with a minimal wing angle. The ground clearance will also be reduced, allowing the Maranello-based team to take full advantage of ground effects.

The layout of the Jeddah circuit will also fit well with the DNA of its 2025 car, which is particularly suited to fast corners.

In the simulator, Ferrari paid special attention to improving the mechanical traction of the car, as it experimented with various combinations of suspension set-ups, according to the same report.

Ferrari’s dismal start to the 2025 season was down to a combination of aerodynamic and chassis weaknesses.

The path it took in Bahrain was the right one, with further progress now expected in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is also working behind the scenes on the next set of developments, some of which could make their way to the car as early as next month’s Miami GP.