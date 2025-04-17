‘This guy wants to kill me’ - Unheard Alex Albon radio rant at F1 rival

Alex Albon complained about F1 rookie Ollie Bearman during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alex Albon
Alex Albon

Alex Albon accused F1 rival Ollie Bearman of wanting to “kill me” during an untelevised radio rant at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was unhappy with how Bearman defended on the Haas rookie’s run to claim the final point with 10th place last weekend in Bahrain. It was the third consecutive points finish for Bearman, while Albon missed out on the top-10 and had to settle with P12.

It has now emerged that Albon complained about Bearman’s aggressive defence in a team radio exchange which was not broadcast at the time.

"The way he defends, Bearman, is too much," Albon told his race engineer James Urwin over team radio.

To which, Urwin simply responds: “Yeah, copy”.

After being pushed off track by Bearman, Albon said: “Yeah, then he ran me off again exit of 3. Very dangerous.”

The manner in which Bearman defended continued to irk Albon, especially following a failed overtake at Turn 4 on Lap 39.

"I think this guy wants to kill me," an increasingly agitated Albon said. "He's so dangerous! James, you've got to do something, mate.”

He later added: "Bearman is still moving on the brakes.”

Bearman kept Albon behind him in Bahrain
Bearman kept Albon behind him in Bahrain

Alex Albon rues ‘missed opportunity’

Albon was left frustrated after feeling like a possible points finish had gone begging for Williams.

The British-born Thai looked to bounce back from a disappointing qualifying and ran in the top-10 at times during last Sunday’s grand prix, but was ultimately left to rue the timing of the mid-race Safety Car.

“We had enough [for the top 10], we had more than enough to be honest,” Albon said after the race.

“We were coming through the field really well on the hard tyre, we were about to go into a net P8 and then the Safety Car came out at the wrong time.

“We then had to double stack both cars so I lost another two positions in the pit stop and then we were P12.

“For me, it feels more like a missed opportunity. We didn’t qualify where we should have, just got a little bit stuck in the pit lane yesterday.

“Today, we rebounded as we should to go from P15 into the points and then we got unlucky with the Safety Car and were out of it again. I don’t necessarily think it was a tricky weekend, just a bit unfortunate and we’ll get back again.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

