Oscar Piastri explains “‘no more wheels on your car” battle

Oscar Piastri was denied pole position for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by just 0.010s.

The McLaren driver had bettered George Russell’s time, until a sensational Max Verstappen effort put him on pole for Sunday’s race in Jeddah.

Piastri admitted he was content with his lap time, noting the dangers of pushing beyond the limit at this circuit.

Asked if there was any potential left on the track, Piastri told Sky Sports: “Being realistic, not much.

“The last few hundredths around here come with a big price.

“In a lot of places it might be using a bit more kerb or running wide. Here, potentially you’ve got no more wheels left on your car!

“There are always little bits when you look back but it was a good lap. I was happy when I crossed the line.

“Apart from one hundredth, it was good enough.”

Oscar Piastri points out difficulty at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Piastri won the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix a week ago so entered Saudi Arabia on-form.

He trails McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who leads the drivers’ standings, by three points.

Verstappen is a further five behind Piastri ahead of the fifth grand prix of 2025.

“It’s going to be an interesting race. The tyres are softer than last year which will make it more difficult,” Piastri said.

“Our pace is very strong. In the races is generally where we seem good.

“On the flip side, here is one of the worst tracks of the year for dirty air.

"Following a car - even in qualifying from a lot of seconds behind - isn’t easy.

“In the race, I expect it to be difficult. I think we’ve got some pace and if I could get ahead at the start, it would make life easier.

“But there will be opportunities later in the race.

“I expect it to be anything but straightforward…”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

