George Russell holds talks with rival F1 team in shock driver market twist

With George Russell's F1 contract expiring at the end of 2025, the British driver is keeping his options open.

According to a report by The Race, Russell has had “informal chats” with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

They have claimed: “Sources suggest that Russell and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner have had some informal chats over recent weeks, so are aware of each other’s situations even if things have not advanced to full-on talks about a race deal.”

Russell is one of the major players in the driver market for next year.

Despite his starring performances for Mercedes, they’ve not handed him a new deal for next year yet.

Toto Wolff has indicated he wants to keep Russell alongside Kimi Antonelli for next year.

Speaking to The Athletic, Wolff suggested that negotiations with Russell will begin when F1 hits Europe.

“We will pick those talks up once we’re in the European season, there’s no stress,” Wolff said.

“He’s performing to the highest levels, as we have hoped and expected. He’s delivering, there’s no doubt about that. There’s not more you could demand from that. We have this summer window. We have no reason to challenge or question anything as it is now.”

Alongside Max Verstappen, Russell has been F1’s star performer in 2025.

The former Williams driver hasn’t failed to finish outside the top five in any of the opening five races.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, Russell has seemingly slotted into the role of team leader.

Verstappen’s F1 future

Russell’s future could depend on Verstappen.

While Verstappen’s contract expires at the end of 2028, it’s thought that there’s an exit clause in his contract.

According to the aforementioned report by The Race, if Verstappen isn’t in the top two of the championship standings by the summer break, he’s free to negotiate with other teams.

Verstappen could be tempted to leave Red Bull for Mercedes ahead of the new rules in 2026.

Mercedes have been tipped to start next year as the team to beat, with the new regulations centred around the power unit.

However, Verstappen has insisted that he’s happy at Red Bull and that it’s his family.

Verstappen’s messaging has remained consistent over the years, but - he wants the fastest car possible.