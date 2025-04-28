Claim that McLaren will “favour one of their drivers” in 2025 F1 season

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert believes McLaren will start putting all its weight behind one driver at some point in the 2025 season.

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have emerged as the main protagonists in this year’s title fight thanks to the early advantage the MCL39 has over the competition.

However, Piastri and Norris have had to watch out for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in their mirrors, with the Dutchman emerging as a serious threat in the championship battle despite being handicapped by inferior machinery.

McLaren was slow in prioritising Norris’ title bid in 2024, which played a part in Verstappen clinching a fourth successive title in a row, even as Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ standings.

Herbert, who works as a pundit for Sky TV, reckons McLaren will not make the same mistake as last year, as the British team guns for its first drivers/constructors double since 1998.

However, he doesn’t expect any ramifications from such favouritism, saying it wouldn’t make sense for Norris or Piastri to leave McLaren if they are not given the number one status at the team this year.

"There's always a chance that Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri leaves McLaren because of the rivalry, but would they risk a good pairing?,” Herbert told CoinCasino.

“Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull because of Max Verstappen's emergence and gave it a shot at Renault. There will be a time at McLaren when they choose to favour one of the drivers, it's impossible to keep it equal.

“There will be more trust placed in the one driver outperforming the other, hopefully, it’s a lesson learnt from last season. But, Piastri seems to be controlling his own destiny at the moment and has the edge.

“Could Norris take the same path as Ricciardo? Possibly, but why would he do that? He’s fast enough to beat Oscar for this Championship, it will be hard work for them both.”

Piastri wrestled the control of the drivers’ championship with his third victory of the season in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Norris’ Jeddah weekend was compromised by yet another mistake, with a crash in qualifying leaving him 10th on the grid.

