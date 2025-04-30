Sergio Perez set for Miami appearance as Cadillac F1 rumours swirl

Could Sergio Perez return to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac?

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is set to be present in Miami this weekend as rumours about a possible comeback continue to swirl.

According to Autosport, Perez will be in Miami this weekend, which could mark his first F1 paddock appearance since his departure from Red Bull at the end of last year.

The rumour mill has been sent into overdrive, with Perez heavily linked with a return to the grid in 2026.

Cadillac are revealing their livery for next year on May 3 at Queen Miami Beach.

The American F1 team will reveal its colours for next year on a show car like Audi did when they announced their entry.

There’s been no official talk of drivers, however.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon told media, including Crash.net, earlier this year that they were considering several drivers, one of whom had to have recent F1 experience.

In recent weeks, Perez has been linked with a return with Cadillac, while Zhou Guanyu is also thought to be in the running.

Cadillac could also turn to Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes’ test and reserve driver for this year.

It’s still unclear whether Cadillac would want one American driver, given their limited options.

Sergio Perez backed for F1 return

After a poor final season at Red Bull, Perez was dropped at the end, paving the way for Liam Lawson to partner Max Verstappen.

Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s subsequent struggles have only enhanced Perez’s reputation.

All three drivers struggled to get close to Max Verstappen using the same machinery.

Former Red Bull chief Jonathan Wheatley has backed Perez for a return to the sport.

“I think he's more than capable of coming back and very quickly getting up to speed in a new team," Wheatley told Formula.hu

“Checo was in one of the toughest seats in Formula 1 last year, next to Max, and when you're up against somebody like him, you have to keep looking in the mirror and asking more questions of yourself.

“I think if we look back, he struggled a little bit more with the car than Max did, and that seems to be consistent this year as well.

“I was always surprised how he could rebuild himself and come back stronger from each setback.

“He seems to have an incredible ability to rebuild, and I think also he's just got a great way with him, with the team, and the team naturally responds well to him.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

