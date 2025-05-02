Red Bull unveil details of floor upgrade to tackle F1 Miami Grand Prix

Mercedes and Red Bull have brought the most notable upgrades to the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull, in particular, have a floor upgrade which they hope will help Max Verstappen in his battle against the McLarens.

Two components of the RB21’s floor have been updated for this weekend’s sprint race round.

The re-positioned floor fences are a re-optimisation of the fences to extract a small increase in load for the same flow stability, Red Bull explain.

They also have new surfaces with increased camber locally. The purpose is to further optimise, more camber has been applied to the edge wing for more local load.

Red Bull were buoyed last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Verstappen took pole position, then finished second.

It, at least, proved he could fight the McLarens even if Oscar Piastri left with his second win in a row, leaving Verstappen third in the drivers’ standings.

McLaren and Ferrari have not brought any upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix.

But Mercedes have one update to their rear wing to help George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

A camber change to a flap is circuit-specific, Mercedes say. Reduced camber is aimed at reducing local downforce and drag along an efficiency slope appropriate for Miami.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin have three updates - one each to their rear wing, their beam wing and their front wing.

Alpine have brought a front corner, and a front suspension, update.

Williams have tweaked their beam wing, and Sauber have updated their front suspension.

Racing Bulls and Haas have unchanged cars since Saudi Arabia.

