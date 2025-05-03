F1 teams facing an “enormous challenge” to meet new weight limit with 2026 cars

Formula 1 teams are facing an “enormous challenge” to ensure their new cars are light enough to meet the minimum weight limit for 2026, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

F1 will switch to more agile and nimble cars next year as part of a major regulation overhaul, partly undoing a series of changes that have made grand prix machinery heavier than ever before.

The FIA has laid out a new minimum weight limit of 768kg for these next-gen cars, which represents a massive cut from the current machines that weigh 800kg.

That is despite the introduction of more sophisticated and complicated hybrid power units, including bigger batteries, which would be much heavier than the already hefty engines of today.

Speaking on this matter, Horner joked the rulemakers had randomly come up with a minimum weight limit for 2026, before adding that hitting that number could end up being a costly endeavour for teams.

“A number was plucked out of the air for car weight,” he said in the Miami press conference.

“We’ve got engines that are significantly heavier and a car weight that has become lower. So it will be an enormous challenge for every team to achieve it. Saving weight costs a colossal amount of money.

“There was a discussion last week about introducing steel skids – maybe that would warrant adding 5 kilos to the minimum weight. But it is what it is. It’s the same for everybody.

“There will be choices teams make to hit the weight because weight is free lap time. Every 10 kilos is about 0.35 seconds. It will be very challenging for all teams to get down to minimum weight.”

Before the introduction of hybrid engines in 2014, F1 cars used to weigh around 650kg, but the weight has progressively gone up over the last decade due to improved safety standards, heavier power units and wider chassis.

A number of teams had to resort to extreme measures to meet the weight limit last year, with many squads going as far as peeling paint off their cars.

Alpine, in particular, struggled for performance at the start of the 2024 season due to an overweight car - with only upgrades later in the year helping the French manufacturer become a semi-regular point-scorer.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said teams may have to make certain trade-offs while designing their cars for next rules.

“Like Christian said, you make choices as a team,” he explained. “How much lap time do you attribute to weight and ballast? Where do you want to save? You may compromise other performance parts if you want to reduce your weight or the opposite.

“It is challenging. The reason we’re doing it is to make the cars more nimble. Is that something that was important? I think it was. We’ve got to start somewhere. That initial step is difficult, but it’s the same for everyone.”