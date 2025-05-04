Lewis Hamilton “struggling big time”, names three big problems with his Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has listed three significant issues with his Ferrari after an underwhelming qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver had hinted at brighter things when he rose from a P7 start to finishing P3 in the sprint race on Saturday.

But qualifying was bad for Hamilton, as has become a painfully familiar story.

Unable to improve on his lap time in Q2, he must start the grand prix from 12th on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton 'struggling' amid Ferrari problems

“We’ll keep trying, we are only six races in, but we are struggling big time,” Lewis Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“We are trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes, but no matter what we do, it’s so inconsistent every time we go out.

“We have got problems with brakes, we’ve got problems with this instability that we’re struggling with. We’re just generally not quick enough.

“Just to get into Q3 is tough for us at the moment. And once you’re then on that backfoot it’s hard to pick up those points.”

Hamilton described his Ferrari as “a bit of a mess at the moment balance-wise”.

Teammate Charles Leclerc was eighth in qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, in a session to forget for Ferrari.

“[the grand prix] is going to be hard work, but we’ll try again,” Hamilton vowed.

“But it’s the same thing for me – I mean, I’m used to it, it is what it is and I just keep trying. [I’ll] get back in the factory next week and just keep going.”

Hamilton was within a tenth of his teammate Leclerc.

But he gave another downbeat reflection on his efforts in qualifying, fast becoming a major problem for Hamilton.

He has been brutally honest this season already about the difficulties he faces on a Saturday.

Last year at Mercedes, he was notably out-qualified by George Russell.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

