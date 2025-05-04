Daniel Ricciardo has an unconventional new presence in F1 Miami GP paddock

Daniel Ricciardo making big moves inside the Formula 1 paddock

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo’s presence has been felt in the F1 Miami Grand Prix paddock - but not in the conventional sense.

Ricciardo is no longer driving in Formula 1 after losing his seat in Red Bull’s sister team last year.

But his profile remains strong and is being featured by Racing Bulls, his former team, this weekend in Miami.

Ricciardo’s clothing brand Enchanté has partnered with Racing Bulls.

“Enchanté has partnered with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme in its involvement in F1 Academy to support the next generation of women in motorsport,” an announcement confirmed.

Rafaela Ferreira is the Racing Bulls’ F1 Academy driver who is sporting Ricciardo’s clothing line in Miami.

Daniel Ricciardo links up with his former F1 team

“Enchanté has always come from a place of fun,” said Ricciardo. “Look good, feel good.

“Jumping in a car at those speeds requires so much confidence, and I know feeling comfortable walking through the paddock feeds all of that.

“This partnership between Enchanté and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Program is something we’re really excited about, and we look forward to creating an extension of fashion in the paddock that’s been building over the last few years.”

Ferreira said: “I like to play around with my style and often use clothes to express who I am.

“This is such an exciting partnership as I love the fun vibe that Enchanté brings, so can’t wait to bring the confidence it gives me to track. I’m looking forward to wearing the collection over the weekend for my first time driving with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Program in Miami.”

While Ricciardo is not driving anymore in F1, his evolution inside the paddock represents a significant move.

He has remained largely quiet since exiting his race seat after the Singapore Grand Prix last year, when Red Bull opted to replace him with Liam Lawson.

But the veteran Aussie has always had projects on the go away from F1, and one of them, his clothing line, has now entered the paddock.

Without attending the Miami Grand Prix in person, Ricciardo has ensured that his racing legacy continues in a perhaps unexpected direction.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
Liam Lawson: “Heading for concrete wall,” Fernando Alonso “left me no space”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
32m ago
F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP
Norris, Verstappen
F1 News
46m ago
Max Verstappen: "I am just happy no one got injured" after pit lane incident
Max Verstappen
WSBK
49m ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega at 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone “completely worse” in 2025 compared to debut WorldSBK season
Andrea Iannone leads Remy Gardner at 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Off-air TV blunder forces F1 team to address rumour of brutal driver axing
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “burden” spotted; crucial weak trait identified
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo has an unconventional new presence in F1 Miami GP paddock
Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News
1h ago
Cadillac reveal the truth after claims that Sergio Perez has put pen to paper
Sergio Perez
F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc explains crash - but is “not accepting” drab Ferrari pace
Charles Leclerc