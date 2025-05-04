Daniel Ricciardo has an unconventional new presence in F1 Miami GP paddock

Daniel Ricciardo’s presence has been felt in the F1 Miami Grand Prix paddock - but not in the conventional sense.

Ricciardo is no longer driving in Formula 1 after losing his seat in Red Bull’s sister team last year.

But his profile remains strong and is being featured by Racing Bulls, his former team, this weekend in Miami.

Ricciardo’s clothing brand Enchanté has partnered with Racing Bulls.

“Enchanté has partnered with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme in its involvement in F1 Academy to support the next generation of women in motorsport,” an announcement confirmed.

Rafaela Ferreira is the Racing Bulls’ F1 Academy driver who is sporting Ricciardo’s clothing line in Miami.

Daniel Ricciardo links up with his former F1 team

“Enchanté has always come from a place of fun,” said Ricciardo. “Look good, feel good.

“Jumping in a car at those speeds requires so much confidence, and I know feeling comfortable walking through the paddock feeds all of that.

“This partnership between Enchanté and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Program is something we’re really excited about, and we look forward to creating an extension of fashion in the paddock that’s been building over the last few years.”

Ferreira said: “I like to play around with my style and often use clothes to express who I am.

“This is such an exciting partnership as I love the fun vibe that Enchanté brings, so can’t wait to bring the confidence it gives me to track. I’m looking forward to wearing the collection over the weekend for my first time driving with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Program in Miami.”

While Ricciardo is not driving anymore in F1, his evolution inside the paddock represents a significant move.

He has remained largely quiet since exiting his race seat after the Singapore Grand Prix last year, when Red Bull opted to replace him with Liam Lawson.

But the veteran Aussie has always had projects on the go away from F1, and one of them, his clothing line, has now entered the paddock.

Without attending the Miami Grand Prix in person, Ricciardo has ensured that his racing legacy continues in a perhaps unexpected direction.