F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP

Martin Brundle insists F1 rivals must learn from Max Verstappen's ploy

Norris, Verstappen
Norris, Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 rivals have been urged to copy his cheeky - but legal - tactic when starting races.

The Red Bull driver was noted by race control when he was seemingly positioned outside of his grid box at the beginning of Saturday’s sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

However, he was not investigated and not penalised.

“We had a look and thought he was out of position, but the stewards said ‘no further action’,” said confused Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

“Surely that’s too far forward?”

Martin Brundle tells drivers to copy Max Verstappen

Martin Brundle said: “It looks very similar to Lando Norris in Bahrain.

“If he wasn’t, they should all be that far forward on every start, at every grand prix.

“You can gain a third of a metre. He probably had contact with the white line. If that’s the story, everybody must go right to the front of their start boxes.”

McLaren’s Norris was hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start earlier this season at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

But Verstappen’s start in Miami on Saturday was ruled legal despite initially raising eyebrows.

Verstappen bluntly described his start as “on the edge”.

Norris was asked to reflect on his F1 title rival finding gains with his starting position.

“Well, if he was fine, then it was fine,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to take those risks, then he can!”

Verstappen was later hit with a separate FIA punishment in the Miami sprint race.

A collision with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the pits resulted in Red Bull being investigated.

It was deemed unsafe by the stewards, and Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty. He finished 17th, later insisting he was just happy that nobody got hurt in the clash.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner also aired their contrasting views on the pitlane incident.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
Liam Lawson: “Heading for concrete wall,” Fernando Alonso “left me no space”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
32m ago
F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP
Norris, Verstappen
F1 News
46m ago
Max Verstappen: "I am just happy no one got injured" after pit lane incident
Max Verstappen
WSBK
49m ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega at 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone “completely worse” in 2025 compared to debut WorldSBK season
Andrea Iannone leads Remy Gardner at 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Off-air TV blunder forces F1 team to address rumour of brutal driver axing
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “burden” spotted; crucial weak trait identified
Marc Marquez
F1 News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo has an unconventional new presence in F1 Miami GP paddock
Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News
1h ago
Cadillac reveal the truth after claims that Sergio Perez has put pen to paper
Sergio Perez
F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc explains crash - but is “not accepting” drab Ferrari pace
Charles Leclerc