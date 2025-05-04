F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 rivals have been urged to copy his cheeky - but legal - tactic when starting races.

The Red Bull driver was noted by race control when he was seemingly positioned outside of his grid box at the beginning of Saturday’s sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

However, he was not investigated and not penalised.

“We had a look and thought he was out of position, but the stewards said ‘no further action’,” said confused Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

“Surely that’s too far forward?”

Martin Brundle tells drivers to copy Max Verstappen

Martin Brundle said: “It looks very similar to Lando Norris in Bahrain.

“If he wasn’t, they should all be that far forward on every start, at every grand prix.

“You can gain a third of a metre. He probably had contact with the white line. If that’s the story, everybody must go right to the front of their start boxes.”

McLaren’s Norris was hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start earlier this season at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

But Verstappen’s start in Miami on Saturday was ruled legal despite initially raising eyebrows.

Verstappen bluntly described his start as “on the edge”.

Norris was asked to reflect on his F1 title rival finding gains with his starting position.

“Well, if he was fine, then it was fine,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to take those risks, then he can!”

Verstappen was later hit with a separate FIA punishment in the Miami sprint race.

A collision with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the pits resulted in Red Bull being investigated.

It was deemed unsafe by the stewards, and Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty. He finished 17th, later insisting he was just happy that nobody got hurt in the clash.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner also aired their contrasting views on the pitlane incident.