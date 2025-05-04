Liam Lawson: “Heading for concrete wall,” Fernando Alonso “left me no space”

Liam Lawson insists “I had my wheels ahead” after being punished for an incident with Fernando Alonso on Saturday in Miami.

Racing Bulls driver Lawson was stripped of a points finish by FIA stewards in the sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

A five-second penalty for tangling with Alonso dropped Lawson from seventh, where he thought he’d finished, to 13th.

The incident between Lawson and Alonso took place at Turn 12, where the Racing Bulls driver was ahead.

However, stewards ruled that Lawson was behind at Turn 11 so was obliged to give Alonso room.

Liam Lawson: "Not my intention but I had my wheels ahead"

“He came out on cold tyres, and I’d done a lap,” Lawson explained.

“I was trying to get by him early in the lap.

“I waited for DRS, made sure to get my wheels ahead at the apex trying to overtake. I feel I did that, then I got squeezed off.

“At that point, I was heading for the concrete wall. I was trying to get out, but he left me no space.

“Obviously not my intention. But I feel like I had my wheels ahead.”

The stewards' verdict was: "Car 30 was attempting an overtake on the outside of Car 14 into Turn 11. Although being able to pull fully alongside, the front axle of Car 30 was not ahead of the front axle of Car 14 at the apex as required per the driving standards guidelines.

"Therefore Car 30 was not entitled to be given room at the exit. Due to the layout of the track, the car which has the right to the racing line in Turn 11 also has the right to the racing line in Turn 12. Car 30 drove to the very edge of the track between Turns 11 and 12 and collided with Car 14 on the approach to Turn 12."

Aston Martin driver Alonso later crashed out of the sprint race anyway.

But it was a blow to Lawson, who is still recovering from his high-profile demotion from Red Bull’s main team this year.

He made up five places, having started in 14th, on the opening lap of the sprint race which was affected by the rain.

Lawson crossed the line in eighth then improved by one place due to Max Verstappen’s punishment for his incident with Kimi Antonelli.

However, more bad news from the stewards denied Lawson a much-needed points boost.