Why Red Bull are protesting George Russell’s Miami GP podium

Red Bull have filed a protest against Mercedes driver George Russell following the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Russell benefitted from pitting under a Virtual Safety Car period during Sunday’s race to jump ahead of Max Verstappen and claim the final spot on the podium in third, behind the dominant McLarens.

Red Bull believe Russell failed to slow for yellow flags when Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto retired with engine trouble on Lap 33.

Verstappen was heard radioing in to his team to complain that Russell had not respected the yellow flags.

The Dutchman was later told to ensure he finished within five seconds of Russell. He crossed the line 2.3s behind the Mercedes driver.

This was despite no messages from race control about any investigation.

Red Bull subsequently decided to lodge a protest against Russell following the race.

Both Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly were summoned to see the stewards for an alleged breach of Appendix H of Article 2.5.5 of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, which relates to failing to slow for yellow flags.

Russell has been summoned to see the stewards about the incident following Red Bull’s protest.

The Briton did not attend the post-race FIA press conference for medical reasons, having complained of having bad stomach cramps in the closing stages of the race.