Oscar Piastri explains ‘poorly executed’ dance celebration was lost bet

Oscar Piastri has explained his celebration after winning the F1 Miami Grand Prix was a lost bet against NFL player Justin Jefferson.

The McLaren driver charged from fourth on the grid to make it three wins in a row with a dominant drive at the Miami Grand Prix and extend his world championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points.

After claiming his fourth win from the opening six races of the 2025 F1 season, Piastri was seen attempting the viral ‘griddy’ dance as he celebrated his victory in parc ferme with his McLaren crew.

The Australian revealed it was the result of a bet he made with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jefferson earlier in the week.

Piastri admitted his attempt at pulling off Jefferson’s trademark celebration on live television was “poorly executed” and insisted it will be a one-off.

“It was an attempt at a Griddy, as you can tell, poorly executed,” Piastri said after Sunday’s race.

“I met Justin Jefferson on Thursday, who has essentially made the Griddy world famous, and stupidly made a bet with him that if I won the race, then I would do one for him.

“After qualifying yesterday, I didn’t practice because I thought that was definitely not going to be needed. So yeah, that was my first attempt at a Griddy live on world TV.

“I stayed true to the bet, but that’s the one and only time you’ll be seeing me do that.”

Reacting to a clip of Piastri’s dance move on X (formerly Twitter), Jefferson wrote on: “OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO.”

The wager came about after Piastri had taken Jefferson for a hot lap around the Hard Rock Stadium earlier in the weekend.

"No one has ever done it in racing. You'll be the first one,” Jefferson told Piastri, who replied: "Well if I do it this weekend [win], I'll do it for you.”

Oscar Piastri still has ‘things to work on’

Despite picking up another impressive victory, Piastri acknowledged it was not his strongest weekend after he could only manage fourth in qualifying.

“I think this weekend was not my best, and a lot of that was yesterday,” he said. “The race today was pretty solid, but yesterday I was pretty frustrated with my performance.

“Ultimately, yes, I won the race this weekend, but I think the likelihood of winning many races [after] qualifying fourth is pretty low. I did a lot of things right today, but there was definitely some good fortune there as well, and a very quick car. I don’t want to rely on that every single Sunday.

“Clearly, this is the exception to the pace we’ve had this year. Yes, we’ve always had a strong car, but the pace we had today from lap one it felt like was unexpected, even for us.

“I’ll definitely take the performance and we’ll try and work out how to do that every weekend, but there’s still definitely things to work on from a personal side and from a team point of view.”