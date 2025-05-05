Oscar Piastri explains ‘poorly executed’ dance celebration was lost bet

Oscar Piastri explains his failed attempt at a 'griddy' dance celebration in Miami.

Oscar Piastri celebrates his Miami win
Oscar Piastri celebrates his Miami win

Oscar Piastri has explained his celebration after winning the F1 Miami Grand Prix was a lost bet against NFL player Justin Jefferson.

The McLaren driver charged from fourth on the grid to make it three wins in a row with a dominant drive at the Miami Grand Prix and extend his world championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points.

After claiming his fourth win from the opening six races of the 2025 F1 season, Piastri was seen attempting the viral ‘griddy’ dance as he celebrated his victory in parc ferme with his McLaren crew.

The Australian revealed it was the result of a bet he made with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jefferson earlier in the week.

Piastri admitted his attempt at pulling off Jefferson’s trademark celebration on live television was “poorly executed” and insisted it will be a one-off.

“It was an attempt at a Griddy, as you can tell, poorly executed,” Piastri said after Sunday’s race.

“I met Justin Jefferson on Thursday, who has essentially made the Griddy world famous, and stupidly made a bet with him that if I won the race, then I would do one for him.

“After qualifying yesterday, I didn’t practice because I thought that was definitely not going to be needed. So yeah, that was my first attempt at a Griddy live on world TV.

“I stayed true to the bet, but that’s the one and only time you’ll be seeing me do that.”

Reacting to a clip of Piastri’s dance move on X (formerly Twitter), Jefferson wrote on: “OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO.”

The wager came about after Piastri had taken Jefferson for a hot lap around the Hard Rock Stadium earlier in the weekend.

"No one has ever done it in racing. You'll be the first one,” Jefferson told Piastri, who replied: "Well if I do it this weekend [win], I'll do it for you.”

Oscar Piastri still has ‘things to work on’

Despite picking up another impressive victory, Piastri acknowledged it was not his strongest weekend after he could only manage fourth in qualifying.

“I think this weekend was not my best, and a lot of that was yesterday,” he said. “The race today was pretty solid, but yesterday I was pretty frustrated with my performance.

“Ultimately, yes, I won the race this weekend, but I think the likelihood of winning many races [after] qualifying fourth is pretty low. I did a lot of things right today, but there was definitely some good fortune there as well, and a very quick car. I don’t want to rely on that every single Sunday.

“Clearly, this is the exception to the pace we’ve had this year. Yes, we’ve always had a strong car, but the pace we had today from lap one it felt like was unexpected, even for us.

“I’ll definitely take the performance and we’ll try and work out how to do that every weekend, but there’s still definitely things to work on from a personal side and from a team point of view.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
3m ago
Garrett Gerloff “still far back from where we would like to be” after Italian WorldSBK
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
10m ago
Toto Wolff reveals ‘no doubt’ stance on McLaren amid tyre accusations
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
F1 Feature
23m ago
Miami GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen shines with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
32m ago
Alex Lowes makes progress at Italian WorldSBK: “Starting in 16th place, you need luck”
Alex Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
54m ago
Sam Lowes “wasn’t sure I was going to be able to race” before double Cremona top 5
Sam Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Crunch Aprilia “shockwave” noted - and it’s not Jorge Martin’s injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri explains ‘poorly executed’ dance celebration was lost bet
Oscar Piastri celebrates his Miami win
NASCAR News
1h ago
Ryan Blaney made “dumb decisions” in Texas after losing NASCAR win
Race start
BSB Results
1h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
Leon Haslam, Oulton Park, BSB, 2025
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati warns “gap will narrow” after one rival “showed his strength” in Spanish GP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP