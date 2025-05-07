Jack Doohan’s first words after harsh Alpine swap with Franco Colapinto

Jack Doohan has vowed to continue chasing his own “goals” despite being dropped from Alpine’s F1 car.

Alpine have confirmed that reserve driver Franco Colapinto will immediately take over from the struggling Doohan, starting from the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

But Colapinto will have five races to impress before Alpine will evaluate their line-up again.

Jack Doohan reaction to Alpine axing

Doohan reacted to his demotion: “I am very proud to have achieved my lifelong ambition to be a professional Formula One driver and I will forever be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream.

"Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally I want to be racing.

“That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment. We have long-term goals as a team to achieve and I will continue to give my maximum efforts in any way I can to help achieve those.

“For now, I will keep my head down, keep working hard, watch with interest the next five races and keep chasing my own personal goals.”

Doohan will drop into Colapinto’s old role as a reserve driver during the next five F1 rounds.

Australian driver Doohan, son of motorcycle racing legend Mick, was competing in his rookie F1 campaign this year.

But it has potentially ended, depending upon Alpine’s next evaluation, after only six grands prix.

Doohan has failed to score a point during that time, prompting Flavio Briatore to make a trademark ruthless call.

Doohan bettered teammate Pierre Gasly in qualifying for the first time at last weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix but it wasn’t enough to keep him in their car.

Colapinto was signed as Alpine’s reserve driver after the team had already confirmed Doohan for their 2025 F1 driver line-up.

Argentine driver Colapinto was snapped up after an impressive but short stint with Williams last year.