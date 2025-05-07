Jack Doohan brutally axed; Alpine give Franco Colapinto five races to impress

Alpine have decided to drop Jack Doohan for the next five Formula 1 races, with Franco Colapinto returning to the grid as his replacement.

The brutal decision to axe Doohan comes after just six races of the 2025 F1 season and follows this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, which he retired from after a collision with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

Doohan is understood to have been informed of Alpine's decision before he left Miami.

Alpine's Flavio Briatore explains Jack Doohan demotion

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races," said Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor.

"With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up. We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year.

"We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”

Jack Doohan

The 22-year-old Australian's seat has been at risk ever since Alpine decided to sign Colapinto from Williams over the winter, a move which fuelled speculation that his days could be numbered even before a wheel was turned.

The son of motorbike racing legend Mick Doohan had not scored a point across the opening six rounds, recording a best finish of 13th in China. Teammate Pierre Gasly has collected all seven of Alpine’s points so far this term.

Doohan did out-qualify Gasly for the first time this season in Miami, but Alpine were not convinced by his rate of progress and have subsequently swapped in Colapinto, who will make his debut for the team at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 18 May.

21-year-old Colapinto will get three consecutive weekends of racing across the Imola-Monaco-Spain triple header, plus the following two races in Montreal and Spielberg, as he looks to get up to speed quickly for Alpine.

The Argentinian impressed during an unexpected nine-race stint with Williams towards the end of last season after he replaced the underperforming Logan Sargeant.

Colapinto finished eighth and 10th in Azerbaijan and Austin as he immediately impressed in F1, though a spate of heavy crashes did somewhat blotch his eye-catching start to grand prix racing.

Nevertheless, Colapinto is highly-rated by Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore and has been taking part in private tests for the French squad ahead of his promotion.

“Firstly, I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races," said Colapinto. "I will work hard with the team to prepare for the next race in Imola and the upcoming triple-header, which will no doubt be intense and a big challenge for everyone.

"I have stayed sharp, and I am as ready as possible with the team’s race support testing programme, as well as on the simulator at Enstone. I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results alongside Pierre.”

Alpine said Doohan will remain a part of the team and will serve as its 'first-choice reserve driver' during this five-race period.

The news of Doohan being replaced by Colapinto follows a day after Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes resigned from his role.