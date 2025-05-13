F1 commentator Martin Brundle receives honour from British Royal Family

F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle has officially received his OBE from Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The long-time Sky Sports F1 pundit was awarded the honour after being named in King Charles III’s 2025 New Year’s Honours List for his services to motorsport and broadcasting.

Brundle has played an integral role in F1’s TV coverage in the UK since the 1990s.

In recent years, Brundle’s profile has only grown due to his infamous grid walk where he speaks to various celebrities ahead of the grand prix.

Brundle has remained part of Sky's team in the UK since 2012.

Reflecting on the special day, Brundle told Sky Sports News: “It made me feel very lucky and very privileged because always something like this, you receive on behalf of an awful lot of other people because either they were designing and creating and fixing my racing cars, or working with us in the broadcasting industry.

“You can't do anything on your own at the level of Formula 1. I've been very lucky to have two careers in F1 as a driver and a broadcaster, which this award has been presented for.

“When the letter came through just before Christmas, I was ecstatic.”

Brundle also revealed that he met Prince William for the first time at the 1992 British Grand Prix.

Speaking about that first encounter, he added: “He came along with his mother and his brother. We met them just after the drivers' briefing on race day.

“We're West Norfolk people and he spends quite a bit of time up there, so plenty to talk about. He told me a few other things, but I guess they're private.”

In 2024, Red Bull boss Christian Horner received a CBE - a step ahead of OBE in UK’s honours system - for services to motorsport.

Horner has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005, overseeing their title success with Sebastian Vettel in the 2010s and more recently with Max Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

