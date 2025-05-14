Williams stars to drive Nigel Mansell’s title-winning F1 car at Goodwood

Williams team principal James Vowles will be among four key figures who will drive the team’s FW14B that took Nigel Mansell to his maiden title at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Vowels, Williams brands ambassador Jamie Chadwick, F1 Academy driver Lia Block and Mansell himself will take turns behind the wheel of the car that dominated the 1992 season with 10 victories in 16 races.

For Vowles, this would be his second successive Goodwood appearance in an F1 car, having driven Keke Rosberg’s title-winning FW08 last year.

“It’s fantastic news that Jamie, Lia and I will all be driving the FW14B up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year,” said Vowles. “When you walk around the museum at our base in Grove, the 14B is the car that stands out. This is a dream come true; an iconic car, with such a huge list of success.

“The 14B had technology that was way ahead of its time, and it’s so well known for not only what it achieved but how it took the team forward. Taking it to Goodwood and having the honour of driving it is going to be incredible.”

Williams FW14B to feature at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Williams FW14B has become a regular feature at Goodwood in recent years, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and 2009 title-winner Jenson Button among those driving the car up the hill in recent years.

Chadwick, who became the first female driver to score an outright win in the European Le Mans Series earlier this month, described Williams’ 1992 challenger as the “most iconic car” in the Williams Heritage Racing programme.

“One of my earliest memories is from the Festival of Speed; I didn’t start in the sport until later and I went when I was about 10,” she said. “That was my first time being exposed to so many cars and to F1. It’s also the place I drove my first F1 car so it’s very special.

“The FW14B is the most iconic car that we have in our collection at Williams. With the active suspension and everything that this car stood for in its time, it’s simply legendary. The sound of it is unbelievable so I’ll be getting my earplugs ready.”

Mansell, 71, will be returning to Goodwood for the first time since 2022, when he last drove the FW14B to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his championship success.

The Briton will be one the headliners at this year’s event, which will run under the 'The Winning Formula: Champions and Challengers' theme.

The popular historic car and hillclimb will take place from 10-13 July.