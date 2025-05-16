Ferrari accused of ‘lack of understanding’ and ‘spinning reality’ amid 2025 struggles

Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick believes Ferrari’s chances of bouncing back in 2025 are unlikely because their inconsistent on-track performance shows a “lack of understanding of what’s fundamentally going wrong with the car”.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season.

They’ve scored just one podium in the opening six rounds of the season.

Their deficit to McLaren in the F1 constructors’ championship is already 152 points.

Last time out, the Miami Grand Prix was their most disappointing race of the season, as they finished seventh and eighth.

Ferrari were outpaced by Williams on merit in Miami, with Alex Albon finishing fifth.

Speaking ahead of FP1 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Chadwick wasn’t convinced Ferrari would be able to save their season based on the first six races.

“I don’t think we’re going to see significant changes,” Chadwick said.

“We might see it become a little bit closer by the end of the year. That said, I thought Ferrari, coming into this year, put quite a lot of emphasis relative to other teams into this year.

“You would hope they would have started with a slightly more solid foundation and it would be fine tweaks by now. It looks like they’re bringing small upgrades but nothing that’s going to drastically change things.

“That’s where it’s going to be difficult for them. It looks like they have flashes of performance - but not every weekend - and that, for me, shows a lack of understanding of what’s fundamentally going wrong with the car, and that’s going to make it difficult to overturn in these few races.”

Ferrari “spinning something that is not reality”

Ferrari are one of eight teams to bring new upgrades to this weekend’s race at Imola.

However, this weekend it’s just a small upgrade package for the team.

1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has accused Ferrari of overhyping their potential upgrades.

“I don’t know. It’s hard because you have the impression they come every race, something goes wrong, we have these new bits but they’re not really,” he said.

“It’s as if they’re spinning something that is not reality. Is it the case here? Or do they really have new bits that will allow the drivers to drive harder?

“The car doesn’t lack in performance, but they’re out of that window so easily. It’s a little bit of ride height, a little bit of something, and suddenly they lose all of their downforce.”