Motorsport’s governing body the FIA has reported an operating result of €4.7m against a total operating income of €182m for the financial year 2024-25.

The FIA said these results represent a massive turnaround in the financial situation of the organisation, which had been suffering continuous losses for the previous five years.

Operating income for the period 1st April 2024 - 31st March 2025 has gone up €26.7m compared to the previous financial year, marking a year-on-year increase of 17 per cent.

It added that it was free of any debt at the end of the most recent fiscal.

A statement from the FIA highlighted that it had suffered a loss of €24m in 2021, the year before current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took over the reins from Jean Todt.

The results also mark the best financial performance for the federation in almost 10 years.

The FIA stated that it would use the excess income to ‘reinvest” into the championships it governs, including Formula 1, while improving road safety and participation in grassroots motorsports.

Full financial results for 2024/25 will be published in the FIA’s Activity Report in May, ahead of the General Assembly in June.

“Upon my election as President of the FIA, I committed to ensuring a profitable operation,” said Ben Sulayem.

“Today I am incredibly proud to show that we have achieved this mission, delivering the strongest set of financial results in eight years.

“Improving the governance, transparency and financial health of the FIA was central to my manifesto pledge, and I will continue to work with all of our internal and external stakeholders to drive positive change within the FIA, to deliver better outcomes for our Member Clubs, our people and for all.”