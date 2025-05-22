Max Verstappen reveals reason for missing F1 movie screening ahead of Monaco GP

Max Verstappen decided not to attend the private screening of the new F1 movie ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Lance Stroll were the only drivers absent for the exclusive showing of the upcoming ‘F1: The Movie’.

Lewis Hamilton has assisted in creating the film in a producer and consultancy role.

‘F1: The Movie’ featured Brad Pitt and Damons Idris as the lead actors.

It was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was responsible for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ film.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen insisted that he plans to watch the film at some point but wanted to make the most of some “private time” during a busy part of the year.

“I notified FOM about that [missing the screening], so they were well aware I wasn’t attending,” Verstappen said.

“I wanted to spend more private time because it’s private time at the end of the day, the evening also. I think it’s coming out in June?

“I will download it on Apple. Of course, I get it. There was the opportunity to watch it but if I watch it now or in three or four weeks, it’s fine as well. I’ve heard good stuff from the movie so I am sure it’s going to be exciting.”

Max Verstappen on F1 title chances

Verstappen got his F1 title challenge back on track by winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last time out.

Only Oscar Piastri has won more races than Verstappen in F1 2025 now.

Ahead of Monaco this weekend, Verstappen is just 22 points off in the F1 drivers’ championship.

When asked whether he’s back in the F1 title race, Verstappen replied: “It’s not about believing, it’s about where you finish in the last race. We keep working to be better and keep improving the situation.

“A lot can happen. If you asked me last year around this time I would say we would win it, no problem, easy, then a lot changed as well. For sure, it’s not going to be straightforward anyway until the end of the season but I also know we need to improve in areas. That’s fine. We will try to find the improvements.”

Verstappen has won the Monaco GP on two previous occasions.

He dominated the 2021 race after inheriting pole position from Charles Leclerc, who couldn’t start the race due to a mechanical issue.

Red Bull nailed the strategy to come away with the win in 2023, beating Fernando Alonso.