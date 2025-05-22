Fernando Alonso sets record straight after “unlucky” radio rant

Fernando Alonso insists “I don’t consider myself unlucky” after a team radio rant at Imola to the contrary.

The two-time F1 driver’s champion has staggeringly not scored a point in 2025, heading into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, the eighth round.

Aston Martin driver Alonso promisingly started fifth last time out at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - but finished 11th.

“We are so unlucky. Everything is wrong for us this year,” he frustratingly said via team radio.

Alonso was asked in Monaco whether a ritual or a lucky mascot could reverse his fortune.

“I don't believe in all those things,” he responded.

“It's what we deserve, probably. We've been unlucky many moments, I think this year we've been uncompetitive, which is the unluckiest part of everything.

“When you are more competitive, any strategy works, any Safety Car is a small problem.

“But when you are not competitive, anything that is not in your way, it takes you out of the points.

“But in seven races, I think, races that we had the possibility to score points, many things happened, we went off in the gravel, my mistake in Australia.

“Then in China, with three disqualified cars, we could score points. But we had five on the brakes, already in lap two, and we had to retire the car.

“We've been uncompetitive for many races. One race that we are competitive [at Imola], and we will be in the points for merit for the very first time, there is this first Safety Car.

“In the first six races, when we were P12, nothing happened for 60 laps, and we finished P12.

“So these kinds of things are always frustrating in the car, but this is a very private conversation with my engineer and my team.

“We do the debriefs, we say how uncompetitive we are, we say how competitive we certainly are in Imola, and we could score points, we spend the whole Sunday on the strategy, looking for these first points, and things like that.

“You send a message specifically to them, a very private conversation, when you don't know the context of everything.

“You just put the radio, it makes no sense, but this is the normal rule for Formula One.

“But I don't consider myself unlucky.

“I mean, two times world champion, two times Le Mans winner, WEC champion, 24-hour Daytona champion…

“So if I'm unlucky, I cannot imagine the other 18 or 17 drivers here!”

Fernando Alonso: "90% of F1 success due to the package you drive"

Fernando Alonso

The 2025 Indy 500 is this weekend, an iconic American race which Fernando Alonso has participated in several times.

Cadillac, set to become Formula 1’s 11th team in 2026, have left the door ajar to an IndyCar driver jumping across. Colton Herta is frequently touted.

Alonso was asked what skills an IndyCar driver must acquire to enter F1.

“I think here it's more about having the right package, the right car,” he said.

“Not making mistakes, to have a good organisation with experience.

“The driver side is a little bit easier, I think all the IndyCar drivers know how to drive cars fast.

“Here 90% of your success is dictated by the package you're driving.

“So it's more about the team preparation. But it's going to be hopefully a good opportunity for them with the change of regulations, everyone starts from zero and it's a good moment to enter the sport.”

Aston Martin are set to bring Adrian Newey to the F1 paddock wearing their colours for the first time this weekend in Monaco.

The scale of Newey’s work might soon become clear to him.

Alonso described: “The feeling is still a difficult car to drive for sure, a little bit inconsistent…”