Charles Leclerc delivers “I wish I knew” response to what’s wrong with Ferrari F1 car

Charles Leclerc admits even he is unsure what’s behind Ferrari’s underwhelming start to the 2025 F1 season but teased upgrades are on the way.

Ferrari have scored just one podium in the opening seven races, with Leclerc finishing third in Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari have shown flashes of brilliance but have rarely challenged McLaren at the front.

It’s in stark contrast to last year, when Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ championship, just 14 points off McLaren.

Ferrari have identified a fundamental issue with the rear of their car and are reportedly working on a new rear suspension.

According to reports in the Italian press, this could be fixed for the British Grand Prix.

Speaking ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc was clear that Ferrari weren’t prepared to give up on this season just yet.

“No, we definitely don’t want to give up now,” Leclerc said in the FIA press conference. “It’s still kind of early. We’re getting to mid-season soon. We cannot afford to give up now. We’ve seen last year the situation has changed a lot since McLaren brought those upgrades.

“I believe in Barcelona there will be another important point of the season with these new regulations on the front wings and there we will see whether it benefits us or not and then probably Fred will have to make the decision whether it’s the right time to move on to prepare for next season - that’s going to be super, super important to be starting on the right foot.

“What is wrong with this car? I wish I knew. What’s in the pipeline? We’ve got quite a few things but I cannot give any timelines. The timelines keep changing because the team keeps pushing a lot to bring them as early as possible so there are things. Whether it’s going to be enough to close the gap. To close the gap I would hope so but to be in front and fighting for wins, I am not sure yet.”

Leclerc: Flexi-wing clampdown not a “game-changer”

The Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June could be a pivotal moment in this year’s title race.

The FIA are clamping down on flexible front wings.

There’s been much debate over whether the clampdown will have a significant impact.

McLaren reckons they won’t be affected by it, while Red Bull are confident it will work in their favour.

Giving his view on it, Leclerc said: “All cars will be affected by it. Whether positively or not. Again, this still remains to be seen. Honestly, I think we shouldn’t be too affected by it but again time will tell.

“We will see if some other teams will be more affected and that will hopefully help us close the gap a little bit the gap. I don’t think it’s going to be a game-changer.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a massively change of the pecking order that we see today but it might do a little difference and I hope it will benefit us.”