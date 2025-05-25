F1 World Championship points after 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:

Oscar Piastri's lead reduced

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 161 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 158 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 136 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 99 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 79 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 63 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 48 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 42 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 15 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 12 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 17 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 4 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Oscar Piastri's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' standings has been cut to just three points after Lando Norris' victory in Monaco. Norris clinched his first victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen remains in third, 25 points behind Piastri heading into next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. George Russell sits in fourth-place on 99 points despite not scoring in Monte Carlos.

Charles Leclerc is 16 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli is just six clear of Alex Albon.

McLaren extend their points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 6 319 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 147 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 143 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 142 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 52 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 26 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 22 8 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6

McLaren have extended their points lead over Mercedes to 172 points after just eight rounds in F1 2025. There's just five points covering Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the race for second in the championship.

Williams are a comfortable fifth on 52 points, 26 points ahead of Haas. Racing Bulls have moved ahead of Aston Martin following their double-points finish in Monaco.