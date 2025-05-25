F1 World Championship points after 2025 Monaco Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:
Oscar Piastri's lead reduced
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|161
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|158
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|136
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|99
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|79
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|63
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|48
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|42
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|15
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|14
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|12
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|10
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|7
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|4
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Oscar Piastri's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' standings has been cut to just three points after Lando Norris' victory in Monaco. Norris clinched his first victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen remains in third, 25 points behind Piastri heading into next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. George Russell sits in fourth-place on 99 points despite not scoring in Monte Carlos.
Charles Leclerc is 16 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli is just six clear of Alex Albon.
McLaren extend their points lead
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|319
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|147
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|143
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|142
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|52
|6
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|26
|7
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|22
|8
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|14
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|7
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
McLaren have extended their points lead over Mercedes to 172 points after just eight rounds in F1 2025. There's just five points covering Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the race for second in the championship.
Williams are a comfortable fifth on 52 points, 26 points ahead of Haas. Racing Bulls have moved ahead of Aston Martin following their double-points finish in Monaco.