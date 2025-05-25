F1 World Championship points after 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix:

Oscar Piastri's lead reduced 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team4161
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2158
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2136
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team099
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP079
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP063
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team048
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing042
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team015
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing012
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team07
15Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
17Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing04
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Oscar Piastri's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' standings has been cut to just three points after Lando Norris' victory in Monaco. Norris clinched his first victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen remains in third, 25 points behind Piastri heading into next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. George Russell sits in fourth-place on 99 points despite not scoring in Monte Carlos.

Charles Leclerc is 16 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli is just six clear of Alex Albon.

McLaren extend their points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team6319
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0147
3Oracle Red Bull Racing2143
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0142
5Atlassian Williams Racing052
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team026
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team022
8Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
9BWT Alpine F1 Team07
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06

McLaren have extended their points lead over Mercedes to 172 points after just eight rounds in F1 2025. There's just five points covering Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the race for second in the championship.

Williams are a comfortable fifth on 52 points, 26 points ahead of Haas. Racing Bulls have moved ahead of Aston Martin following their double-points finish in Monaco.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

