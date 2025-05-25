F1 Monaco Grand Prix “manipulated”, drivers apologise as new rule “didn’t work”

Drivers were left apologising after the new rule at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix was criticised for backfiring.

Formula 1 introduced a new regulations mandating each car into a two-stop strategy, forcing them to change tactics from the norm around the tight and twisty street circuit.

But the desired effect of more exciting racing did not come into fruition, as polesitter Lando Norris won the grand prix.

There was awkwardness waiting for the second round of pitstops to potentially inject some jeopardy, while midfield teammates worked together to strategically thwart rivals.

Williams were guilty of backing up the following Mercedes but it worked - Alex Albon was ninth, Carlos Sainz 10th.

“A terrible day for racing, in general,” Sainz muttered on the team radio as he finished.

Team boss James Vowles said: “This wasn’t particularly enjoyable for any of us today.”

Sainz was downbeat as he explained their strategy: “It is definitely something I don’t like to do. Liam Lawson did it first, to us. It put us into panic mode.

“The only way to get both cars into the points was to do it to the rest of the field ourselves.

“I am disappointed with the whole race, the lap times all weekend.

“It shows the two-stop change is nothing around Monaco. People are still going to do what we did, manipulate the final result with their driving.

“We either come up with a solution, to not manipulate the race, or it will always be like this in Monaco.

“In the midfield, it backfired. It made things even more manipulated.

“I am happy for F1 to try things. I am a massive fan of trying things. We tried it, it didn’t work, at least not in the midfield.

“It’s not the way I like to race, not the way I dream of racing around Monaco.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t see this manipulation. But it’s becoming a trend over the past five years.”

Albon apologised: “Not how we want to go racing. We put on a bad show for everyone, and made a few drivers angry behind us.

“It’s taking advantage of the track, and the size of the cars.

“The two-stop made us do it twice rather than once. Apologies to everyone who watched that.

“Being honest, we didn’t want to do it, or plan to do it.

“When we knew on Thursday it was a thing, and the Racing Bulls started it… if they didn’t start it, we wouldn’t have done it. Sorry.

“I was getting ready to bring my pillow out.”

New rule at F1 Monaco Grand Prix ‘needs tweaking’

Alex Albon

Jenson Button agreed that the experiment did not work and further tweaks are needed.

He told Sky Sports: “When teams were using one driver to help another, and holding back cars, and going six seconds per lap slower… it looks a bit silly, doesn’t it?

“George Russell tried to jump Alex Albon through the chicane so he’s in front and can push on six seconds before he can get his penalty. Again, it makes a mockery of it.

“It’s a shame that it hasn’t worked. I love that we tried it, because it needed something.

“But we need to work out a way that we can tweak it.”

Naomi Schiff added: “Last year was not what we wanted to see on track. “Obviously it was great to see Charles Leclerc win in his hometown.

“But everyone changing their tyres during a red flag phase made the race really boring.

“So I don’t know if the issue is the red flag regulations or the teams being allowed to change tyres onto a new set. That could be something which needs to be revised.

“The problem? They didn’t have enough racing or overtaking last year.

“Things were more chaotic today.

“But you also saw people’s races ruined by this. You play a strategic game because that’s what the regulation demands.

“But we want to see the person who deserves it win the race.”

Button also noted: “But did you see an empty seat? I didn’t…”

It was suggested that keeping the two-stop rule, but mandating each car to pit within a certain timeframe, could be the required tweak for 2026.

“I think so,” Button replied. “It would mix it up. You wouldn’t have the yo-yo effect of drivers helping their teammates.”