Lewis Hamilton asks Ferrari engineer: “Are you upset with me?” as radio woes continue

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned a lack of clarity over team radio with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton recovered to finish fifth in Monaco, two places up from where he started after picking up a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.

It was ultimately a lonely race for Hamilton, finishing 51 seconds off race winner Lando Norris.

The Monaco GP didn’t appear to be smooth for Hamilton over team radio, however.

After the race, Hamilton asked Adami: “Are you upset with me or something?”

Adami didn’t seem to give Hamilton a reply.

This came after several exchanges throughout the race where Hamilton appeared confused about which drivers he was racing.

Early on, Hamilton asked: “What do you need from me?”

Adami replied: “Push now. This is our race.”

Hamilton remained in no man’s land as he didn’t have the pace to challenge the top four.

Lewis Hamilton explains Ferrari radio talk at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton was left frustrated with a lack of clear messages over team radio.

“It wasn’t very clear. The information wasn’t exactly that clear,” Hamilton said.

“I didn’t fully understand ‘this is our race’. I didn’t know what I was fighting for. Was I fighting for the next spot ahead?

“But in actual fact when I looked at the data I was nowhere near any of the guys up front. I used up my tyres a lot in that moment but I was so far away from them anyway.”

Hamilton had no answers for his lack of pace relative to the top four cars.

Replying “nope” on two occasions if he could explain the significant gap to teammate Charles Leclerc.

Explaining his race as a whole, he added: “I can’t comment on the rest of the race. For me I was kind of in the middle of nowhere. With the penalty that I had I started seventh.

“I was obviously behind two cars for some time and managed to clear them. I was just in no man’s land after that. The gap was relatively big and I was really not racing them. I needed a Safety Car to come into play but it didn’t happen. It was pretty straight forward from there.”

Ferrari boss on team order “tension”

Vasseur dismissed suggestions that there was “tension” between Hamilton and. Adami.

The Frenchman is “completely fine” with the current situation, and Hamilton was far from upset when they spoke after the race in Monaco.

“When the driver is asking something between Turn 1 and Turn 3 we have to wait to reply to avoid to speak during the corners,” Vasseur told media in Monaco, where Crash.net are present.

“It’s not that we are sleeping, it’s not that we are having a beer on the pit wall. It’s just because we have a section of the track where we agreed before to speak with the drivers.

“Honestly it’s not a tension that a guy is asking something. He is between the walls, he is under pressure, he’s at 300kph between the walls and I am perfectly fine with it. When I spoke to him after the race he was not upset.”