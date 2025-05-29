Lando Norris dismisses “silly” title race narrative: “We’re racing Max every weekend”

“He’s won races. He beats us at Imola fair and square because he was quicker. I don’t know what possibly makes you think it’s only out of me and Oscar.”

Lando Norris has rejected suggestions that the 2025 F1 title fight is a two-horse race between himself and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, labelling the idea as “a bit silly.”

Despite sitting just three points behind teammate Piastri in the standings, Norris insisted it’s far too early to count out Max Verstappen or Ferrari.

Verstappen is the only non-McLaren driver to win a race in F1 2025.

Verstappen fended off the quicker McLarens at Suzuka to come out on top.

However, Verstappen outpaced Norris and Piastri at Imola to bag his second win of the year.

With a large portion of the season still to go, Norris dismissed claims it’s just a fight between himself and Piastri.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the lead of the championship and to have more points than everyone but again it’s not something I look at or something that changes anything I do day to day or change how hard I work or try to achieve,” Norris said in the FIA press conference in Barcelona.

“I just try to win this weekend, and try to win in Montreal and try to win in Austria. It’s got nothing to do with what position that I am in. And no, mathematically, there’s still probably the whole grid that can win the championship at the minute.

“If you think it’s just out of me and Oscar then you’re a bit silly. There’s plenty of opportunities. Max can still win. I think Ferrari… they’re Ferrari. I expect them to get better through the season. I mean, come on. We’re racing Max every weekend. He’s been on the podiums several times.

“He’s won races. He beats us at Imola fair and square because he was quicker. I don’t know what possibly makes you think it’s only out of me and Oscar.”

A pivotal moment in F1 title race

The Spanish GP marks a pivotal point in this year’s F1 title race.

The FIA are clamping down on flexible front wings with a new technical directive.

Norris has dismissed concerns that it will curtail McLaren’s season, while Carlos Sainz feels teams could lose around 0.1s at most.

With just 25 points between Piastri, Norris and Verstappen at the top of the standings, any slight change in performance could have a significant impact on the race for the drivers’ title. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

