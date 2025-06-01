FIA deliver verdict on Max Verstappen v Charles Leclerc clash at F1 Spanish GP

The stewards' verdict is in after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc's incident at the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

The stewards ruled Max Verstappen’s contact with Charles Leclerc on the start-finish straight at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix as a racing incident.

After the Safety Car, Verstappen and Leclerc touched on the main straight down to Turn 1.

Struggling on his hard tyres, Verstappen lost control of his RB21 on the exit of the final corner, leaving him vulnerable to Leclerc behind.

As the pair went side-by-side down the start-finish straight, they veered into each other slightly, touching momentarily.

Leclerc ultimately got ahead and moved into third, while Verstappen had to focus on George Russell behind.

After investigating the incident after the race, the stewards took no further action.

Why did the F1 stewards take no action?

In a statement, the FIA explained: “Car 1 lost traction while navigating Turn 14 and therefore had to defend his position on track against Car 16. Car 16 proceeded to move to overtake Car 1 on the start-finish straight. Both cars were moving slightly towards each other in the middle of the track and a minor collision occurred as a result.

“Both drivers were of the view that this was an avoidable collision and could potentially have resulted in a major crash but neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.

“In the circumstances, we took no further action.”

The verdict means Leclerc keeps third, his third podium of the year.

On the other hand, Verstappen finished 10th after receiving a 10-second time penalty for an incident with Russell. 

The Dutchman collided with Russell after initially trying to give the place back.

Verstappen was frustrated that Red Bull ordered him to move after Russell pushed him wide at Turn 1.

As he let Russell through, the pair collided at Turn 5.

Verstappen appeared to have done it deliberately, hence the hefty penalty.

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg felt that Verstappen should have been disqualified

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
1h ago
Spain F1 driver ratings: Midfield star steals the headlines in chaotic race
The start of the Spanish GP
F1 News
2h ago
FIA deliver verdict on Max Verstappen v Charles Leclerc clash at F1 Spanish GP
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
3h ago
Despondent Lewis Hamilton sees “zero” positives as mystery Ferrari issue emerges
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Upsetting Max Verstappen in Spanish GP ‘unleashed the lion’ in him
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Team radio reveals Max Verstappen fury amid George Russell F1 Spanish GP drama
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 Results
3h ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner dismisses Nico Rosberg as he’s grilled on Max Verstappen penalty
Horner and Verstappen
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop hints at Isle of Man TT pace after “sandbagging” theory
Michael Dunlop
RR Results
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)
Dean Harrison
F1 News
4h ago
Toto Wolff puzzled by Max Verstappen’s “incomprehensible” move on George Russell
Toto Wolff