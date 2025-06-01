FIA deliver verdict on Max Verstappen v Charles Leclerc clash at F1 Spanish GP

The stewards ruled Max Verstappen’s contact with Charles Leclerc on the start-finish straight at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix as a racing incident.

After the Safety Car, Verstappen and Leclerc touched on the main straight down to Turn 1.

Struggling on his hard tyres, Verstappen lost control of his RB21 on the exit of the final corner, leaving him vulnerable to Leclerc behind.

As the pair went side-by-side down the start-finish straight, they veered into each other slightly, touching momentarily.

Leclerc ultimately got ahead and moved into third, while Verstappen had to focus on George Russell behind.

After investigating the incident after the race, the stewards took no further action.

Why did the F1 stewards take no action?

In a statement, the FIA explained: “Car 1 lost traction while navigating Turn 14 and therefore had to defend his position on track against Car 16. Car 16 proceeded to move to overtake Car 1 on the start-finish straight. Both cars were moving slightly towards each other in the middle of the track and a minor collision occurred as a result.

“Both drivers were of the view that this was an avoidable collision and could potentially have resulted in a major crash but neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.

“In the circumstances, we took no further action.”

The verdict means Leclerc keeps third, his third podium of the year.

On the other hand, Verstappen finished 10th after receiving a 10-second time penalty for an incident with Russell.

The Dutchman collided with Russell after initially trying to give the place back.

Verstappen was frustrated that Red Bull ordered him to move after Russell pushed him wide at Turn 1.

As he let Russell through, the pair collided at Turn 5.

Verstappen appeared to have done it deliberately, hence the hefty penalty.

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg felt that Verstappen should have been disqualified.