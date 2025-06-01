Despondent Lewis Hamilton sees “zero” positives as mystery Ferrari issue emerges

Lewis Hamilton says he can take “zero” positives from finishing sixth at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion targeted a first grand prix podium for Ferrari in Barcelona after securing his best qualifying result of the year with fifth on the grid, but he endured a disappointing afternoon.

Having found himself running as high as fourth after getting ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell at the start, Hamilton began to struggle for pace and was ordered to swap positions with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton was sixth during a late Safety Car restart but dropped back from his rivals and was even overtaken by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in the closing stages, further compounding a miserable Spanish Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old Briton crossed the line in seventh but was promoted one position to sixth following Max Verstappen’s 10-second penalty.

Hamilton was in no mood to talk and gave a series of short responses to media after the race in Barcelona, where Crash.net were on the ground.

Asked about his tricky afternoon, Hamilton simply responded: “Everyone was on the same tyres [at the Safety Car restart].

Hamilton said he struggled with a lack of rear grip for “pretty much the whole race”.

Hamilton and Leclerc

Asked if his Ferrari felt better at any stage of the race, Hamilton replied: “Nope. I have no idea why it was so bad.”

Hamilton added: "That was the worst race I’ve experienced, balance wise.”

Pressed on whether he could take any positives from the race, Hamilton said: “Zero.”

Asked where he will go from here, Hamilton retorted: “Home.”

Ferrari reveal issue on Hamilton’s car

Speaking to media including Crash.net after Sunday’s grand prix, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur revealed that Hamilton’s car had developed a problem.

“We had an issue on the car in the last stint before the Safety Car and the result is not good but he did 45 laps in front of Russell,” Vasseur said.

But the Frenchman would not provide any further details, simply replying “I won’t tell you” when asked what the issue was.