Team radio reveals Max Verstappen fury amid George Russell F1 Spanish GP drama

Max Verstappen and George Russell vented annoyance via team radio

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

A team radio conversation involving Max Verstappen revealed his annoyance at the incident with George Russell in Barcelona.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty for contact with Russell at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix which demoted him from P5 to P10.

When the Mercedes driver lunged at the Red Bull driver on Turn 1, Verstappen found himself using the escape road.

But he was then informed by his race engineer, via team radio, to concede track position back to Russell.

Max Verstappen angry on F1 team radio

Gianpiero Lambiase asked: “Max, can you let Russell through please? Let him through.”

Verstappen raged: “He just rammed me off the road!”

Lambiase said: “But that’s the rules.”

Separately, Russell said via team radio after the clash: “What the f***?”

Russell’s race engineer replied: “Don’t know mate.”

A baffled Russell said: “He just crashed into me.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was later questioned about whether Verstappen had “red mist”.

Russell made it clear that he felt Verstappen was in the wrong for their incident.

Nico Rosberg went a step further in his broadcast role with Sky Sports by insisting that a black flag was warranted for Verstappen’s actions.

Toto Wolff soon joined the voices in Barcelona condemning Verstappen’s driving.

Verstappen was obviously irritable in the immediate aftermath.

He endured an awkward TV interview with Sky Sports where he claimed it “doesn’t matter” if the contact with Russell was intentional or not.

His obvious frustration after the race was compounded by relistening to his angry team radio.

His exchanges with Lambiase are infamously fiery, however.

Verstappen is 49 points behind F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri after the Spanish Grand Prix.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Max Verstappen escapes further penalty for Charles Leclerc contact in Spanish GP
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
15m ago
Upsetting Max Verstappen in Spanish GP ‘unleashed the lion’ in him
Max Verstappen
F1 News
20m ago
Team radio reveals Max Verstappen fury amid George Russell F1 Spanish GP drama
Max Verstappen
F1 Results
22m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
44m ago
Christian Horner dismisses Nico Rosberg as he’s grilled on Max Verstappen penalty
Horner and Verstappen

More News

RR News
52m ago
Michael Dunlop hints at Isle of Man TT pace after “sandbagging” theory
Michael Dunlop
RR Results
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)
Dean Harrison
F1 News
1h ago
Toto Wolff puzzled by Max Verstappen’s “incomprehensible” move on George Russell
Toto Wolff
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen left walking F1 race ban tightrope after Spanish GP penalty
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Huge U-turn in Johann Zarco’s Honda 2026 hopes
Johann Zarco