Ex-Mercedes F1 boss slams Max Verstappen behaviour after ‘lashing out’

Max Verstappen comes under fire from ex-Mercedes-Benz chief after controversial clash in F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been called out by former Mercedes F1 chief Norbert Haug following his clash with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Russell as they battled for fourth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s race at Barcelona following a late Safety Car restart.

The Dutchman appeared to be following instructions from Red Bull to cede position to Russell following a separate incident at Turn 1 when he suddenly accelerated and drove into the side of his rival’s Mercedes at Turn 5.

Verstappen took the chequered flag in fifth place but was demoted to 10th once his penalty was applied, costing him valuable ground in the world championship to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who claimed his fifth win in nine races.

The Red Bull driver’s behaviour did not impress former vice president of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Haug, who felt Verstappen did not act like the four-time world champion he is.

"I was completely blown away,” Haug told Sky Sports Germany.

“I couldn't believe someone would lash out like that. At least he apologised today. But I think the whole chain of events needs to be examined again - and I'd very much like to do that.

"To me, today's apology was missing two very simple words at the end: 'Sorry, George.' And maybe he could still apologise to the stewards. That shouldn't have happened. It's a good start, but as we all know, a beautiful ending is what makes it complete.

"So I would have expected him to say: 'I apologise to George, I apologise to the FIA for my misconduct, and to all the fans who were watching.’

"He's a person who is admired - and rightly so. Undoubtedly the very best racing driver of our time, and has been for quite a while. And accordingly, he needs to act like it.”

Rare admission from Max Verstappen

Having initially refused to address the controversial incident in his post-race interviews, Verstappen did accept blame in an Instagram post on Monday.

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the Safety Car came out," Verstappen wrote.

"Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn't have happened.

"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

