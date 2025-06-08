Guenther Steiner slams teams over F1 flexi-wing row: ‘They handed McLaren an advantage’

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes complaints about McLaren’s flexible front wing only backfired following their 1-2 finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

For Barcelona, the FIA’s long-awaited stricter F1 front wing tests were introduced.

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, F1’s governing body announced that more stringent testing would be conducted following concerns about the flexibility of teams’ front wings.

Red Bull, in particular, were hopeful that the clampdown on flexi-wings would impact McLaren’s strong start to the year.

However, after qualifying, it appeared that the changes had zero impact on McLaren’s level of competitiveness.

McLaren locked out the front row and converted it into their third 1-2 finish of the year.

The order at the front of the field remained relatively stable.

McLaren maintained their advantage over Red Bull, with Mercedes and Ferrari close behind.

The flexi-wing clampdown did result in criticism from Lewis Hamilton, who branded it as a waste of money.

Speaking on the The Red Flags podcast, Steiner batted away Hamilton’s comments while slamming McLaren’s rivals for giving them an advantage.

“This flexi wing, it’s the same for everyone. I think Lewis came out with the comment that all this money was wasted on doing this and stuff like this. There was no money wasted,” Steiner said.

“Everybody went in to develop this one, because you have to make sure that your wing is not flexing. I read somewhere that McLaren, they just put an additional bracket on the wing so it doesn’t bend this much anymore.

“So it was a very cheap fix to get rid of this flexi wing, and part of it was the complaining of the other teams. They complained, but what did they gain? Nothing. They gave the McLaren more advantage.”

Steiner praises McLaren’s understanding

Since introducing a significant upgrade at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren haven’t looked back.

That upgrade package transformed their car from midfield strugglers to regular podium contenders.

In 2024, they secured their first constructors’ title in 25 years, beating Ferrari by just 14 points.

They’re now on course for another constructors’ crown in 2025.

McLaren are already nearly 200 points ahead of Ferrari in second.

Steiner has praised McLaren for how they’ve dealt with the flexi-wing changes.

“McLaren knows exactly what they need to do with the car,” Steiner added.

“If they lose the flexi wing or the effect the flexi wing gives them, they go to the wind tunnel and try to replicate what they had to get the same balance on the car again, you know.

“And maybe you cannot get 100% there, but you get 99.8% there.”