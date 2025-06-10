FIA grants Red Bull junior exemption to race in F1 before 18th birthday

Red Bull have had their request to grant Arvid Lindblad with a superlicence approved.

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad

F1’s governing body the FIA has approved Red Bull’s request to grant a superlicence to their junior driver Arvid Lindblad.

It means Lindblad, who is 17, can take part in F1 sessions and theoretically make his grand prix debut before he turns 18 on 8 August this year.

Red Bull used the same clause in the FIA’s International Sporting Code as Mercedes did with their own protege Kimi Antonelli last season.

The exemption request was formally approved at the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council meeting in Macau on Tuesday.

"The FIA has received a request to grant a Super Licence to Arvid Lindblad prior to his 18th birthday," an FIA statement read.

"After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request.”

Crash.net understands Red Bull’s request for Lindblad’s exemption predates the precarious penalty situation Max Verstappen now finds himself in.

The four-time world champion is walking a tightrope and is just one penalty point away from triggering a race ban, meaning he must navigate the Canadian and Austrian grands prix without further punishment to avoid a suspension.

Verstappen’s next penalty points will come off his current 12-month total following the Austrian Grand Prix on 30 June.

However, the news does give Red Bull greater flexibility should they be required to replace Verstappen for a race.

Lindblad would be a likely candidate to race for sister team Racing Bulls in the event that either Isack Hadjar or Liam Lawson were promoted to sub-in for the Dutchman.

It also enables Lindblad to carry out a reserve driver role for Red Bull alongside Ayumu Iwasa, as well as taking part in free practice sessions.

Lindblad won his first F2 feature race at the last round in Spain and sits third in the championship, eight points behind Alex Dunne.

Arvid Lindblad named a threat to Yuki Tsunoda

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Lindblad is “the perfect candidate” to replace Yuki Tsunoda if Red Bull feel another driver shuffle is required.

"You're always in danger of losing your seat if you're struggling like Yuki Tsunoda, and how Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon all struggled being teammates with Max Verstappen,” Herbert told YaySweepstakes.

“You get a battering, mentally, when you're consistently behind your teammate by such a big gap.  Tsunoda is definitely in a difficult position. Is there a threat to Tsunoda?

“Well, there is a particular guy who won the feature race in F2 over the same weekend, he's a Red Bull boy and he's moved up incredibly fast, that is Arvid Lindblad.

"I know Helmut Marko has a lot of respect for Lindblad, I met him when he was 14 when he was karting. He's got a very good outlook and mindset on what he wants to do and about getting into F1.

“He's is a perfect candidate to replace Tsunoda if he continues to struggle. Is there someone out there who could be better than Verstappen? Yes. Could it be Lindblad? Sure, but the real comes once you are in a seat with Max when he is on the other side of the garage.

“That's where Tsunoda will look over his shoulder because he's not doing the job he is expected to do. F1 is a very tough mental game.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
55m ago
FIA grants Red Bull junior exemption to race in F1 before 18th birthday
Arvid Lindblad
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz spots “something hardly talked about” that blights Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
Max Verstappen
Le Mans News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP aero at Aragon test
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s confirms brake change "much easier for me” after "positive" test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Imola reacts with ‘bitterness’ to F1 2026 calendar axe
Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss casts brutal Lewis Hamilton at ‘end of his career’ verdict
Lewis Hamilton