Lando Norris’ ‘you’re not even celebrating’ moment signals shift in 2025 F1 title fight

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has noticed a “slight shift” in Lando Norris amid the 2025 title battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Heading into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, there are 10 points between Piastri and Norris at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship.

The momentum has been mostly on Piastri’s side so far this year.

Piastri has won five races, three more than Norris.

However, Norris returned to the top step of the podium with a perfect drive at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris delivered a sensational lap to take pole ahead of home hero Charles Leclerc.

Qualifying has been Norris’ main weakness so far this season, losing out to Piastri five times in the head-to-head.

That’s already more than last year - Norris won the qualifying battle 20-4 in 2024.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Pinkham spoke about how she noticed a change in Norris during the Monaco weekend.

“I’ve just noticed a slight shift from him, and it was in the pen after Monaco qualifying,” she said.

“Most drivers, when they put it on pole for Monaco, are punching the air, because barring a disaster, you can convert that into a win. He was much more measured than I’d ever known him.

“And I said: ‘Woah, woah, woah, hang on a minute, you’re not even celebrating’. He said: ‘No, no.’

“It felt as if this is a conclusion he made on his own or a conversation within the team, but not to give too much away to the media, to the fans and perhaps just be slightly more measured in his approach, and I thought it was really interesting.

“Because it felt like almost a tightening up and then he was able to go out the next day and deliver. And that’s obviously when the points came and he got his maiden Monaco Grand Prix victory, and then he celebrated.

“I don’t know, it was a subtle change, but I thought a significant one.”

F1 title race hots up in Canada

With the F1 title race finely poised going into Montreal this weekend, who will come out on top?

McLaren have remained the team to beat in F1 despite the FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown.

The Woking-outfit stormed to their third 1-2 of the year in Barcelona.

Max Verstappen is now 49 points behind Piastri after finishing 10th at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen will have to be on his best behaviour after picking up a 10-second time penalty for colliding with George Russell.