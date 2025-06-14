Downbeat Lewis Hamilton braced for ‘challenge to get into Q3’

Lewis Hamilton says it will be a "challenge" to get into Q3 at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix based on the current performance of his Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was fifth-fastest in FP1 before sliding to eighth in FP2 and admitted he was not feeling "particularly great" after making changes to his Ferrari which sent him backwards.

Hamilton holds an exemplary record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with the most pole positions and victories but he is bracing for a difficult qualifying.

“Not great, not particularly great,” Hamilton summed up. “I love driving here and the crowd’s been amazing today, but the car is a lot different to what I’ve experienced here in the past.

“I think P1 was alright, then we made some changes. Honestly, I thought the car was quicker, and we just went slower, or they [our rivals] went quicker.”

Last year, Hamilton suffered his worst qualifying result in Montreal with seventh on the grid in his final season with Mercedes. Prior to that, Hamilton had never qualified outside of the top five.

Speaking about his chances heading into qualifying on Saturday, the 40-year-old Briton admitted: “I don’t know [what’s possible].

"I think it will be a challenge to get into Q3 at this rate, but not impossible. Then I think trying to fight to get into the top five is going to be tough.”

Canada a 'critical' weekend for Hamilton

According to Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok, Hamilton is facing a "critical" weekend.