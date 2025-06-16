George Russell keeps F1 Canadian GP win after Red Bull protest rejected

Red Bull protest against George Russell's victory at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix has been rejected.

Red Bull had lodged a protest after the race in Canada.

While no specific incident had been mentioned by the FIA, it referred to Russell's driving under the Safety Car, which drew complaints from Max Verstappen.

Sunday’s race ended behind the Safety Car after a late coming together involving the McLaren drivers, which overshadowed another incident between the leaders.

As the field formed up behind the Safety Car on Lap 68, Russell momentarily slowed, causing Verstappen to briefly pass his rival, before falling back into the correct position.

Russell’s actions caught the attention of Verstappen, who is on the verge of a race ban after accumulating penalty points on his licence following a controversial tangle with the Mercedes driver last time out in Spain.

“George suddenly just aggressively braked”, Verstappen was heard complaining over team radio.

Meanwhile, Russell reported: “Verstappen just overtook me under the safety car.”

In his post-race media session, Christian Horner explained that they were unhappy with how far back Russell was behind the Safety Car and how erratic he was driving.

Russell has been cleared and will keep his Canadian GP win.